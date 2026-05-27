James Bond Game ‘007 First Light’ Launches, Featuring Original Theme by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold (Gaming News Roundup)

Released by Amazon MGM and IO Interactive, the new game reimagines James Bond's origin story.

James Bond Game ‘007 First Light’ Launches, Featuring Original Theme by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold Amazon MGM Studios and independent video game developer IO Interactive have officially launched “007 First Flight,” a new game that reimagines James Bond’s origin story as the 26-year-old fights his way through MI6’s elite training program.

This is the first James Bond game in 15 years. An official description of the game reads: “For the first time in video games, fans will be able to experience Bond’s ascent at MI6 from a recruit into a fully-fledged spy, as his sharp instincts, resourcefulness, and heroism propel him through the ranks and into the world of high-stakes covert operations.

” 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' Producers Made a Real OnlyFans Account for Research: 'We Didn't Want to Judge Margo'The game also features an original theme by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold, who scored five of the James Bond films. The voice cast is rounded out by Gemma Chan, Lenny Kravitz, Patrick Gibson, Priyanga Burford and Alastair McKenzie.

, we set out to honor the incredible legacy of 007 while creating a Bond gaming experience like no other,” IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak said in a statement.

“This is a Bond still finding his footing, one players can grow with on his journey shaped by instincts, intelligence, and the resolve that ultimately built the character’s lasting impact. ” The game is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store, with a Nintendo Switch 2 release set for Summer 2026.

“Disney Dreamlight Valley’s” next free update, “A Hero’s Journey,” will bring players characters from Disney’s “Hercules. ” The update will launch on all platforms on June 3. The update will bring both Hercules and his mentor, Phil, from Disney’s 1997 animated take on the classic Greek mythology tale to “Disney Dreamlight Valley.

” “With the help of the wise satyr Phil, you will be able to travel through a new Realm door and discover a training island shrouded in darkness,” reads the update’s description.

“There you must complete heroic trials to restore its light and prove yourself worthy of becoming a true hero. Along the way, you will also meet Hercules, the legendary hero, and join forces with him to overcome the mysterious force threatening the island. Be prepared to help bring light back once again! ” Previous expansions of “Disney Dreamlight Valley” have included characters from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Aladdin,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Tangled,” “Brave” and “Sleeping Beauty.

” Also from “Hercules,” Hades was made available in theDon’t Forget About: Michael Shannon’s Emmy-Worthy Performance in ‘Death by Lightning’Keanu Reeves Seeks Leniency for Director Who Faces Years in Prison for Swindling Netflix Out of $11 Million Nicolas Cage on Finally Playing a Superhero That Matches His Freak in ‘Spider-Noir,’ How Watching ‘Breaking Bad’ Led Him to TV and Whether He’s Doing Season 5 of ‘True Detective’





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