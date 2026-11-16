Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, with Denis Villeneuve directing. The 40-year-old actor calls the role the honor of a lifetime, succeeding Daniel Craig after 15 years.

Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, with Denis Villeneuve set to direct the franchise. The announcement was made Monday, ending years of speculation about who would take over the iconic role.

Pattinson, 40, called the part the honor of a lifetime in a statement. The casting comes after Daniel Craig's 15-year reign as 007. Villeneuve, known for Dune, will bring Bond back to the big screen. Pattinson said he was deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

Villeneuve Personally Informs Pattinson

He said the role is a dream come true and called it an understatement. He added he could not be more excited about the partnership and the work ahead with the team. Sources say the process was so secretive that Pattinson was only informed he got the role Sunday morning, by Villeneuve himself. Pascal is said to have called the runner-ups.

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Villeneuve said he wanted to express deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined the journey. He said they were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. He said he is overjoyed to welcome Pattinson as the new James Bond. Villeneuve added that Pattinson has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a completely new spirit.

He said he cannot wait to begin. The casting caps years of speculation in Hollywood, from movie fans and Vegas oddsmakers. Names like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill were tossed around in the early 2020s. They gave way to actors like Aaron Taylor Johnson, with little evidence those actors were actually in contention.

Pattinson Defies Conventional Bond Wisdom

The choice of Pattinson goes against conventional wisdom that Bond would go to a lower profile actor. Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor also tested, alongside Nicholas Hoult and Pattinson. Pattinson already is the face of DC Studios' Batman franchise. He is in the midst of one of the biggest years for an actor this century.

He had a major supporting role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film. The Bond casting comes 21 years after Daniel Craig, then 35, was announced as the suave British secret agent in October 2005. Craig's work ushered in a gritty and grounded era for the franchise, beginning with 2006's Casino Royale. Just a few years after Craig's casting was announced, a teenage Pattinson appeared on screen in the Heyman-produced Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have also starred as Bond. David Niven played him in the 1967 version of Casino Royale. Pattinson found global fame years ago as telepathic vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. That franchise collectively grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide.

Critics Question Pattinsons Suitability For Role

Not everyone is convinced. Raymond Arroyo told Fox News Digital that as a huge fan of the Ian Fleming novels, Pattinson isn't quite what he envisioned or what he thinks fans were hoping for. He said after five Bond films with Daniel Craig, it was probably time to bring back some fun and charm that Pierce Brosnan and others had. Arroyo noted Pattinson is known for brooding and dark qualities, a contrast to the more masculine qualities Bond usually brings.

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He said fun and a light touch is not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Pattinson's filmography. He called Pattinson's Batman a pretty dreary affair. He said Bond also requires a certain physicality and strength, as he is an assassin after all. Arroyo believed Henry Cavill would have been a much better choice all round.

But he said it sounds like MGM and Amazon want to give audiences a darker, moodier Bond, just when the public is craving a good, old fashioned escape. He said we will see if audiences wish this new Bond to Live or Let Die. Adrienne Uthe said Pattinson is going in as the underdog. She said to win over the Connery people, the Brosnan people, and the Craig people, he cannot just be good.

Pressure To Outdo Past Bond Performances

He has to do it better than what has been done before. She said that is the bar when you take a role this iconic, you have to prove you are actually worth it. Uthe noted that while a younger audience already knows his face and may show up to watch him as Bond, there is still a risk of watering down the brand.

She said Bond is established, seasoned, and has pedigree, so he has to bring pedigree to it too. She said he has to prove he can be taken seriously in a role like this. Former Bond girl Alison Papworth shared her hope for the next 007. She wants the next Bond to stay true to the books as speculation swirls over the role.

The new film will follow Daniel Craig's era, which began with Casino Royale. Craig was 35 when he was announced in October 2005. Pattinson is 40 now. The filmmakers took their time making a decision, but took even greater time in letting the winning candidate know. The announcement was made Monday, with Villeneuve also tapped to direct.