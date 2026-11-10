James Bond Fans Get Live Commentary on Never Say Never Again

Tom Steward will give interactive live commentary on Sean Connery's 1983 James Bond film Never Say Never Again, with trivia, a musical introduction and a Q Branch gadget.

James Bond fans have a new way to celebrate the franchise this week. Writer and actor Tom Steward is set to deliver an interactive live commentary on the 1983 film Never Say Never Again, which starred Sean Connery as Ian Fleming's fictional British spy. The event comes as fans await news of who Amazon MGM Studios will cast as the next MI6 agent with a license to kill.

In John Pearson's book 'James Bond: The Authorised Biography of 007,' Nov. 11 is cited as the birthday of Fleming's character. The commentary is pitched as a birthday-style celebration for devoted 007 fans, with Steward serving as the host and guide through the film.

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How Never Say Never Again Came to Be Made

Sean Connery first played James Bond in the 1962 film adaptation of Fleming's novel Dr. No. He went on to appear in four more films through 1967, then returned for Diamonds Are Forever, which was his last Bond film for EON Productions.

Connery had stepped away from the role after Diamonds Are Forever in 1971, which he later described in the source as a somewhat weary outing. He was lured back in 1983 for the rogue Bond production Never Say Never Again. Albert R. Broccoli and EON Productions controlled the core Bond franchise, but a legal loophole gave producer Kevin McClory the rights to remake the Thunderball story, which is separate from the 1965 film.

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That loophole is why the 1983 film exists outside the official series. Connery returned one last time to play the character he had first brought to the screen more than two decades earlier.

Cast, Tone and Why Fans Still Talk About It

Alec McCowen played Q in the film and greets Bond with a tongue-in-cheek remark about gratuitous sex and violence. Bond replies that he hopes so, a line that captures the film's playful tone. Barbara Carrera and Klaus Maria Brandauer, who played Largo, also feature in the cast.

The source describes the film as far from the best Bond movie, which is part of why it suits a live commentary. Steward's show is designed to poke affectionate fun at the film while offering trivia and insights into the spy he clearly loves.

Steward is not presenting himself as Connery. The commentary is framed as Steward's own performance, drawing on his knowledge of the character rather than any new contribution from the actor.

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Event Format and Steward's Previous Work

Steward created the Fringe show One Man Bond in 2018. He has previously performed a live commentary as Roger Moore for the film Moonraker, and he is now returning to entertain partygoers with an interactive format for Never Say Never Again.

The show includes a musical introduction, Bond trivia hosted by Steward, and a gadget provided from Q Branch. Attendees can expect a mix of affectionate humor, behind-the-scenes insight and audience participation built around the film's production history.

Fans who want more can follow Steward's podcasts about 007 and his film reviews, as well as his Geek Gourmet videos on food and drinks to pair with Bond films.