James Bond Fans Await Amazon's Next 007 While 'Fast Charlie' Thriller Gains Streaming Success

With nearly five years since Daniel Craig's final Bond film, Amazon's $1 billion acquisition of the franchise promises a new era. Casting director Nina Gold indicates they seek a young star with sex appeal to potentially lead four or five movies. Denis Villeneuve directing adds prestige, though his Dune commitment could delay the project. Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan's lesser-known film 'Fast Charlie' offers a satisfying blend of crime thriller and Bond-esque action, recently ranking among Netflix's top streamed movies in the U.S. This dual story reflects both anticipation for the franchise's future and rediscovery of its past.

It's an exciting time to be a James Bond fan, although frustration is beginning to simmer as time passes without knowledge of the next 007.

Of course, the process is best approached with care, but with almost five years having passed since Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond, fans are becoming restless. Casting director Nina Gold has previously helped narrow down the rumors by confirming that Amazon is looking for an actor who "oozes sex appeal" and is young enough to play the role for at least four or five movies.

After acquiring the franchise for an eye-watering $1 billion, Amazon isn't going to cut any corners when deciding who will portray their first iteration of the iconic spy. They have already worked hard to bring the best names behind the screen, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed to be penning the script and the great Denis Villeneuve stepping behind the camera, although his involvement in Dune: Part Three casts even more doubt over how long fans will have to wait.

In anticipation of more news, there are at least plenty of underrated entries in the filmographies of previous Bonds, perfect to pass the time. One such film, the mob-centered crime thriller Fast Charlie, stars the pre-Craig Bond Pierce Brosnan in a performance that feels like it perfectly blends James Bond and Brosnan's hit Paramount+ series MobLand.

Based on the novel Gun Monkeys by Victor Gischler, the movie was penned by Richard Wenk, with Phillip Noyce directing, a man best known for directing Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep, and Taylor Swift in the sci-fi thriller The Giver. Almost three years since it premiered at the 2023 Mill Valley Film Festival, Fast Charlie is a surprise hit, becoming one of the ten most-streamed movies on Netflix in the U.S., at the time of writing. COLLIDER.

Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Action Hero Quiz Which Action Hero Would Be Your Perfect Partner? Rambo · James Bond · Indiana Indies · John McClane · Ethan Hunt Five legends. Five completely different ways of getting out alive - with style, with muscle, with charm, with luck, or with a plan so intricate it probably shouldn't work. Ten questions will reveal which action hero was built to have your back.

🎖️Rambo 🍸James Bond 🏺Indiana Jones 🔧John McClane 🎭Ethan Hunt FIND YOUR PARTNER → QUESTION 1 / 10THE MISSION 01 You're dropped into a dangerous situation with no warning. What do you need most from a partner? The first few seconds tell you everything about who belongs beside you. ASomeone who already has three contingency plans running and is calmly working through all of them.

BSomeone who reads the terrain instinctively and knows exactly how to use it against the enemy. CSomeone who keeps their nerve and their sense of humour when everything is falling apart. DSomeone who knows the history of wherever we are and what we're walking into. ESomeone with the right contact, the right cover identity, and the right exit already arranged.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10TRAVEL STYLE 02 You have to get somewhere dangerous, fast. How do you travel? How you get there is half the mission. AOn foot through terrain no one else would attempt - I move where vehicles can't follow.

BOn a motorcycle, a cargo plane, or anything else that gets me there before I think too hard about it. CIn something that belongs to someone else - borrowed, stolen, or improvised under fire. DFirst class, with a cover identity and a gadget that does something I won't explain until it's needed. EBy whatever means are available - I've driven, flown, and once arrived by camel.

The destination matters, not the method. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10UNDER FIRE 03 You're pinned down and outnumbered. What does your ideal partner do? This is when you find out what someone is really made of.

ADisappears into the environment, flanks them silently, and ends it before I've reloaded. BCracks a one-liner, grabs a fire extinguisher or a chair, and improvises something that somehow works. CProduces a gadget specifically designed for this exact scenario and uses it with infuriating precision. DPulls out a whip, a pistol, and an archaeological insight that somehow gets us out alive.

ENeutralises the threat with maximum efficiency and minimum words - they were already three moves ahead. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10DOWNTIME 04 The mission is paused. You have one evening to decompress. What does your partner suggest?

Who someone is when the pressure drops is who they actually are. AA bar with terrible lighting, cold beer, and absolutely no questions about feelings. BThe finest restaurant in the city, a bottle of something expensive, and a conversation that is equal parts brilliant and exhausting. CA local dig site, a museum after hours, or a long story about why that particular artefact matters to human civilisation.

DPizza. Bad TV. Falling asleep halfway through a movie neither of you were watching anywa





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