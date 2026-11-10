James Bond Contender Jacob Elordi Cast in The Executioner's Song Film

Jacob Elordi, a James Bond contender, will star as convicted murderer Gary Gilmore in a new The Executioner's Song film, which he will also produce.

Jacob Elordi, a contender in the search for the next James Bond, has been cast in a new film, and the move has reportedly dipped his chances of playing 007. According to Deadline, Elordi will star in a new film adaptation of The Executioner's Song, playing convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, and will also serve as a producer on the project. The report places the development at United Artists, where Scott Stuber has secured the rights to the adaptation.

The next James Bond movie is in the final stages of screen testing for the role of 007. The process is overseen by director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and an official announcement naming the new 007 is expected by the end of 2026.

Also read James Bond Casting Race: Jack Lowden Emerges as Clear Favorite for 007 Role

Jacob Elordi Cast as Gary Gilmore in New Film

Jacob Elordi will play Gary Gilmore, a convicted murderer, in a new film adaptation of The Executioner's Song. Elordi is also set to serve as a producer on the project, according to the Deadline report.

United Artists has secured the rights to adapt the 1982 movie, which was based on Norman Mailer's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1979 novel. Scott Stuber's studio is therefore tied to a title with a long literary origin, and the new adaptation builds on that source material.

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The casting marks a separate commitment for Elordi at the same time his name has been linked to the Bond search. The source reports that one of the contenders' chances have dipped after being cast in this new movie, and the report connects that dip directly to the Gilmore role.

Screen Tests for the James Bond 007 Role

The James Bond production is currently testing its primary finalists for the role of 007. Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor are the main finalists in the process.

Recent reports also reveal that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have undergone screen tests for the part. Those tests place them in the same pool of candidates as the finalists, while the new film commitment for Jacob Elordi has altered his position in the race.

Director Denis Villeneuve, along with producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, is leading the decision. Their oversight covers each screen test as the team narrows the field toward a final choice for the franchise.

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What Comes Next in the 007 Casting

An official announcement naming the next James Bond is expected by the end of 2026. Until that announcement, the screen testing led by Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, and David Heyman continues.

For fans and the film industry, the Elordi casting shows how an actor's other commitments can affect his standing in a major franchise search. The Deadline report is the source for the details about The Executioner's Song, the Gary Gilmore role, and the producing credit.

Readers should watch for the confirmed 007 announcement, which the source says is expected by the end of 2026, to see which candidate from the finalists, Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, or any other contender, is selected for the role.