James Bond Casting Update Jack Lowden Screen Tests

Jack Lowden emerges as favorite for James Bond role. Latest casting updates screen tests Amy Pascal Denis Villeneuve reveal next 007 actor.

Scottish actor Jack Lowden has intensified speculation surrounding the next James Bond casting, with industry sources identifying him as the clear favorite to succeed Daniel Craig. The thirty-six-year-old performer was recently photographed navigating the wet cobblestones of London's Soho district while filming a scene for the Apple TV+ spy drama Slow Horses. During the shoot, Lowden lost his balance and fell from his bicycle before a stunt double took over for a more dramatic collision sequence involving a black taxi.

James Bond Audition Process Details

Amazon MGM Studios is currently finalizing the selection for the iconic role through rigorous screen tests conducted at Bray Studios. The historic production facility on the River Thames was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios in 2024 and serves as the primary location for the franchise's next chapter. Director Denis Villeneuve announced in May that the search was officially underway, with final auditions occurring throughout the previous month.

Also read Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Test for Next James Bond Role

Between three and five actors reached the final stages of the selection process, with Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and a mystery individual comprising the shortlist. Social media fans have heavily theorized that the unnamed candidate is Joe Alwyn. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed in August that the timeline points to an announcement by December, allowing production to begin in 2027.

Competing Candidates and Industry Perspectives

Gary Oldman, Lowden's co-star in Slow Horses, hinted at the actor's status during an appearance on The Morning Show. Oldman stated that rumors of Lowden being on the shortlist were accurate and suggested that the choice had been made but not yet publicly announced. Other actors linked to the role include Josh O'Connor, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and Jack Barton, though Elordi's Australian heritage may alienate traditionalists who prefer a British actor.

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Amy Pascal emphasized the meticulous nature of the search, noting that Daniel Craig is a difficult act to follow. She described the requirement for the new 007 as someone stirring and exciting who brings a distinct difference to the character. The six previous actors to portray Ian Fleming's agent were Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Slow Horses Filming Context and Future Steps

While the Bond casting saga unfolds, Lowden continues his work on the eighth season of Slow Horses. He portrays River Cartwright, a hapless MI5 agent navigating the dangerous fallout of exposed secrets within Slough House. The recent bike fall occurred during rehearsals for the spy series, with Lowden dressed in an all-black ensemble surrounded by camera crews.

Despite the tumble on the slippery pavement, the actor sustained no injuries and resumed filming after receiving touch-ups. The casting decision by December will enable Amazon MGM Studios to commence principal photography for the next James Bond film in 2027. The selection process remains methodical as the studio seeks to honor the legacy of the franchise while introducing a fresh dynamic to the beloved spy genre.