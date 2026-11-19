Robert Pattinson is confirmed as the new 007. Industry speculation focuses on Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, and others for the villain role.

Robert Pattinson has officially been confirmed as the next actor to portray James Bond, marking a significant moment in the history of the franchise. This announcement sets the stage for intense speculation regarding the remaining key roles, particularly the primary antagonist. While the hero is secured, the search for a compelling villain has already ignited fierce debate among fans and industry insiders alike.

Kalshi Prediction Platform Odds

According to the prediction app Kalshi, Cillian Murphy is currently the front-runner for the villain role with odds of 29 per cent. The platform highlights the competitive nature of the casting, noting that Barry Keoghan and Idris Elba are following closely behind at 23 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. These figures reflect the current market sentiment regarding which actors are most likely to be chosen to face the newly cast 007.

Also read James Bond Actor Welcomes Robert Pattinson to 007 Family

In addition to the top three contenders, Kalshi lists four other prominent actors on its platform. Adam Driver, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, and Oscar Isaac are all included in the betting markets as potential candidates for the part. This diverse group suggests that the producers are considering a wide range of talents from different genres and backgrounds to fill the critical void of the antagonist.

Public Advocacy and Fan Picks

Florence Pugh and Brad Pitt have publicly made their pitch for a role as a baddie in the upcoming film. Their open support for the position adds a layer of celebrity influence to the casting process, potentially swaying public opinion. Meanwhile, fans have been sharing their own picks on social media, creating a viral conversation around who should take on the role of the enemy.

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Notable figures mentioned by fans include the Skarsgård family, known for their strong screen presence in various thrillers. Pattinson's real-life ex, Kristen Stewart, and Oscar-winner Michael B Jordan are also among the names circulating in online discussions. These organic fan campaigns demonstrate the high level of engagement surrounding the new chapter of the franchise.

Implications for the Franchise Future

The casting of Robert Pattinson as James Bond signals a major shift in the tone and direction of the series. His selection as the 007 means the next villain must be capable of matching his unique interpretation of the character. The search for an evil genius to face off against is not just about finding a famous name but someone who can hold their own in high-stakes confrontations.

As casting for the new Bond film is soon to get underway, the industry is watching closely to see who will secure the role. The combination of betting odds, celebrity endorsements, and fan enthusiasm creates a complex landscape for casting directors. The decision will define the next era of spy thrillers and set the stage for future conflicts.

The upcoming film promises to deliver a fresh dynamic to the long-running series. With Robert Pattinson at the helm, the stakes are higher than ever for the antagonist. Whether the role goes to a betting favorite like Cillian Murphy or an unexpected choice like Brad Pitt, the villain will play a pivotal role in the narrative. The final announcement will undoubtedly shape the reception of the new Bond era.