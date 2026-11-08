James Bond Casting Race: Jack Lowden Emerges as Clear Favorite for 007 Role

Jack Lowden is the clear favorite to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after screen tests at Bray Studios. Details on the casting shortlist, stakeholder positions, and the upcoming 2027 production timeline are provided.

Jack Lowden has emerged as the clear favorite to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to industry sources tracking the high-stakes casting process. The Scottish actor was recently observed on the wet cobblestones of Soho in London, filming a scene for Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, where he portrays MI5 agent River Cartwright. While Lowden took a tumble on his bicycle during rehearsals, his name continues to dominate discussions among fans and insiders as the primary contender for the iconic 007 role.

Lowden Leads Shortlist for 007 Succession

Jack Lowden stands at the top of a highly confidential shortlist being evaluated by Amazon MGM Studios for the legacy role. The casting search is in its final stages, with screen tests having taken place throughout last month at the historic Bray Studios facility. Between three and five actors reached these final stages, including Lowden, Callum Turner, and a mystery actor whose identity has sparked widespread speculation. The studio has indicated that a decision is imminent, with sources suggesting the selection process has already narrowed significantly.

Also read Will Josh O’Connor Be The Next James Bond?

Production Delays and Filming Timeline

Amazon MGM Studios, which acquired Bray Studios in 2024, is moving methodically to find a replacement for Daniel Craig. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the end of the year is a reasonable target for an announcement, which would allow filming to begin in 2027. Dune director Denis Villeneuve, who is set to helm the next installment, announced the casting search in May. Pascal emphasized that the search for a successor who can match the impact of the previous era requires meticulous attention to detail and creative vision.

Studio Strategy and Creative Direction

Amy Pascal, who previously worked with Barbara Broccoli on the James Bond franchise, stated that the studio is being exceptionally careful with this casting choice. She noted that Daniel Craig left a monumental mark on the character, making it difficult for any successor to follow. Pascal explained that the new Bond must offer something genuinely different, stirring, and exciting to justify the legacy. The goal is to find an actor who can bring a unique energy to the role while maintaining the core essence of Ian Fleming's British Secret Service agent.

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Contenders and Industry Speculation

Alongside Jack Lowden, other actors have been linked to the role, including Josh O'Connor, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and Jack Barton. Jacob Elordi, an Australian actor, has entered the conversation, though some fans argue the role should remain with a British performer. Gary Oldman, Lowden's co-star in Slow Horses, recently commented on the rumors, noting that Lowden has been on the shortlist for some time. Oldman suggested that the choice has been made by the studio but has not yet been publicly announced, adding to the anticipation surrounding the official reveal.

Historical Context and Fan Expectations

The search for a new James Bond is a monumental task, with only six actors having officially played the role in the film series. These include Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Each actor brought a distinct interpretation to the character, shaping the franchise's evolution over decades. As Amazon MGM Studios prepares to announce its next selection, fans and industry watchers alike are eager to see how the studio will approach this critical decision. The announcement will likely set the tone for the next era of the James Bond franchise, which continues to evolve under new management.