Jack Lowden Remains Frontrunner for James Bond as Pierce Brosnan Endorses Callum Turner

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan publicly supports Callum Turner for the next 007 role. Meanwhile, Jack Lowden leads betting odds for the position with a December announcement expected.

Jack Lowden stands as the clear favorite to become the next James Bond, with betting markets pricing him at 8/11 odds to secure the iconic role. This status holds firm even as former 007 star Pierce Brosnan has publicly thrown his support behind rival candidate Callum Turner. The casting race has reached a critical juncture, with studio bosses preparing to make a definitive choice soon.

Brosnan spoke to Vanity Fair about the remaining candidates, highlighting their distinct voices, physiques, and lasting screen presence. He emphasized that all three men on the shortlist demonstrate significant longevity as actors, noting his eagerness to hear the official announcement in the coming weeks. His comments add industry weight to the speculation surrounding the next chapter of the franchise.

Also read Even Pierce Brosnan Is “Eagerly” Awaiting News of the Next James Bond

Callum Turner faces slightly longer odds at 2/1, positioning him as Lowden's biggest threat in the current field. The Scottish actor, known for his role in Slow Horses, is widely viewed as the frontrunner by bookmakers at Ladbrokes. Their representatives noted that the racing has hit a crunch point, with recent rumors further fueling public and betting support for Lowden over his competitors.

Producer Amy Pascal confirmed in August that the selection process is methodical and nearing its conclusion. She suggested that a decision by December would allow Amazon MGM Studios to begin filming the next movie in 2027. Pascal acknowledged that Daniel Craig's tenure was difficult to follow, emphasizing the need for a portrayal that is stirring, exciting, and distinctly different.

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Dune director Denis Villeneuve is set to take on the project, with casting officially announced by him and studio bosses in May. Final screen tests took place last month at Bray Studios in Berkshire, involving Lowden, Turner, and a mystery star. Fans have speculated that the unnamed actor might be Joe Alwyn, given his recent performances in projects like The Brutalist and Hamnet.

Jack Lowden addressed the intense speculation with his co-star Gary Oldman initially sparking rumors that the choice had already been made. Lowden told GQ Hype that he does not wish to add to the noise surrounding the rumors, though he appreciated the support coming from Oldman. He described the attention as flattering for any young actor, noting that being mentioned for a major suit-wearing role is a common occurrence in the industry.

Lowden also indicated that his future interests may lie more behind the camera than in front of it. He stated that making his own creative works feels more appealing than continuing to act in major studio productions. This perspective adds depth to the ongoing debate, as the chosen actor will inherit one of the most scrutinized roles in modern cinema.

The selection process has narrowed the field significantly from the initial list of names that included Harris Dickinson and Jack Barton. With only six actors having officially played the character in the main film series, the stakes for this casting decision remain exceptionally high for Amazon MGM Studios and the broader film community.