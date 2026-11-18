Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting sparks hilarious viral memes showing the actor taking jobs from NFL quarterbacks, NBA stars and even everyday workers.

in director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming 007 film has unleashed an internet meme frenzy, with social media users joking that Pattinson isn’t satisfied stealing every major role in Hollywood.

Now he wants every job on the planet. Batman? Check. Twilight, Harry Potter and Dune?

Also read Jon Stewart Weighs In on Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Casting: ‘You Already Got Batman’

Been there, done that. Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey? Duh. James Bond?

Add it to the résumé. Apparently, there’s no such thing as a hiring freeze when Robert Pattinson submits an application.joined the unemployment line, joking that Pattinson had taken every available position, including the person running its social media account. The internet even announced that Pattinson was taking over as the new CEO of NVIDIA in the wake of the Jensen Huang cheating scandal. Perhaps the funniest meme involves actor Nicholas Hoult, who reportedly lost out on playing Batman to Pattinson.

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Naturally, the internet cast Pattinson as Hoult in a fictional biopic about losing the James Bond role to, well, Robert Pattinson. The Chargers have a new quarterback, and his name isn’t Justin Herbert. It’s Robert Pattinson. BREAKING: Robert Pattinson will start over Justin Herbert tonight, with coach Jim Harbaugh quoted saying, “My job is to put my team in the best position to win a ballgame.

”November 17, 2026 BREAKING NEWS: Robert Pattinson signs as a RubberDuck. He will be playing the role of RubberDucks star player for the 2027 season. And with Austin Reaves and Austin Kessler sidelined, the Lakers have apparently signed Pattinson to a two-way contract.