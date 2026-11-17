George Lazenby, the 87-year-old former James Bond actor, has reemerged to welcome Robert Pattinson into the 007 family following the casting news that sparked online backlash, calling the role part of the most exclusive club in the world and wishing Pattinson all the best.

A James Bond actor has reemerged to welcome Robert Pattinson into the 007 family. News on Monday of the British actor’s casting as the iconic spy was met with a wave of online backlash.

Butstar, saying he joins “the most exclusive club in the world” and to “remember to enjoy yourself. ” The 87-year-old Lazenby wished Pattinson “all the best” and pondered how differently he would interpret the role.. Many argued that an established movie star was the wrong choice, insisting the role should be what makes the actor a star–as it was for Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, and many others who had yet to experience A-list fame when they stepped into Bond’s shoes.

Also read Robert Pattinson As James Bond Or Bond Villain: What Did The Actor Say?

Lazenby had barely dabbled in acting before replacing Sean Connery, the very first big-screen Bond. Instead, he had worked as a car mechanic and freelance model before the role catapulted him into international fame. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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