James Blunt Scores First Number One Album in 19 Years With Airplane Mode

Singer James Blunt achieves his first number one album in nearly two decades with Airplane Mode, celebrated by wife Sofia Wellesley and marked by recent TV appearances.

Singer James Blunt has officially secured his first number one album in 19 years with the release of his new record titled Airplane Mode. The musician achieved this milestone on Friday as the album claimed the top spot on the Official Albums Chart. This victory marks his third number one album overall, following his previous chart-topping success with the 2007 release All The Lost Souls.

Blunt, who is 52 years old, expressed deep gratitude to his fans for their support in downloading, purchasing, and streaming the album. He thanked every individual who contributed to the album's success from the bottom of his heart. The singer also playfully noted that he intends to celebrate the achievement by getting "absolutely pissed." This latest chart success follows his recent high-profile appearance on the reality television series Celebrity Traitors.

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Sofia Wellesley Celebrates Chart Success

Sofia Wellesley, the 43-year-old attorney and granddaughter of the eighth Duke of Wellington, took to her Instagram account to congratulate her husband on the historic achievement. The couple, who married in 2014, posted a rare affectionate photograph to mark the occasion. In the image, Wellesley cosied up to Blunt while expressing her pride in his professional accomplishment.

Wellesley captioned her social media post with a direct message of support, stating, "Number 1. So proud of you." She added a humorous remark regarding a previous joke made by Blunt. The singer had previously vowed to legally change his surname to Ryan Air if his album reached the number one position. Wellesley clarified that she would not be changing her name despite his promise.

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Blunt Reveals Wife Signed Him for Traitors

During a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, Blunt discussed his participation in the ITV reality show Celebrity Traitors. He revealed that he had never watched the series before being asked to join. Blunt explained that the offer came directly to his management team, but his manager initially declined on his behalf.

The singer stated that his wife, Sofia Wellesley, had signed him up for the show without his knowledge. She informed him that Claudia Winkleman had been in touch and that the application was already complete. Blunt admitted he did not know what to expect when he began filming. He described his performance on the show as a survival game that also involved significant guessing.

Traitors Finale and Romesh Ranganathan Feud Rumours

Blunt's journey on Celebrity Traitors concluded in the Scottish Highlands after he was voted out during the final roundtable. He was eliminated when Romesh Ranganathan questioned his status as a Faithful contestant. Although Blunt insisted Ranganathan was entirely wrong, the comedian conceded after Sebastian Croft defended him. Viewers watched as the remaining contestants voted to banish King Kenny, leaving only three Faithfuls in the game.

Blunt sealed his own fate by voting for another banishment, which made his elimination inevitable as the other two contestants voted for him. He later addressed online rumours of a feud with Ranganathan, confirming they are actually good friends. The singer revealed he texted Ranganathan to say he knew where he lived, a joke that highlights the intensity of the game. He also mentioned that he is scheduled to appear on Ranganathan's podcast in the near future.

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Blunt Denies Cynical Album Release Timing

When asked if he was cashing in on his television exposure with the release of Airplane Mode, Blunt dismissed the suggestion as cynical. He clarified that he had already written and recorded the album before the offer for Celebrity Traitors arrived. The singer expressed surprise that anyone would assume he would exploit his reality TV stint for musical gain.

Blunt joked that future generations might study his strategy on the show. He noted that he survived until the very end by blundering through challenges and apologizing profusely. His wife, Wellesley, admitted she was disappointed when she thought he had won the prize money. She was unaware of the specific elimination mechanics that led to his removal from the game.