James Blunt Reveals Secret Sign-up for The Traitors Final Elimination

Singer James Blunt discusses his unexpected run to the final of The Traitors, revealing his wife Sofia Wellesley secretly entered him after his manager declined the BBC offer.

James Blunt reached the final stage of The Traitors before being eliminated, a result he attributes to his own blunders rather than a strategic cash-in on his new album. The 52-year-old singer appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday to discuss his tenure on the BBC series, revealing he had never watched an episode prior to filming.

The Traitors Secret Entry By Sofia Wellesley

Blunt explained that his wife, Sofia Wellesley, secretly signed him up for the show after his manager initially turned down the offer from the BBC. When hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls asked if he was exploiting the timing with his album Airplane Mode, Blunt dismissed the idea as cynical.

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He stated that he had already finished writing and recording the album before the show reached out. His manager declined the invitation but failed to inform him, until Sofia surprised him by announcing that Claudia Winkleman had been in contact and she had accepted the spot.

Blunt admitted he knew nothing about the rules or format of the game. He joked that his lack of preparation was evident in his gameplay, describing his survival strategy as simply blundering through the rounds while apologizing profusely to his fellow contestants.

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The Traitors Final Elimination And Romesh Ranganathan Conflict

During the final roundtable, Blunt was close to winning a share of the prize money until comedian Romesh Ranganathan questioned his status as a Faithful. Although Blunt insisted Ranganathan was entirely wrong, it was only after Sebastian Croft defended him that the comedian conceded and voted to banish King Kenny.

This move left only three Faithfuls remaining, including Blunt, Ranganathan, and Croft. Ranganathan and Croft voted to end the game immediately, but Blunt voted for another banishment. This error allowed the other two to vote him out, securing the win for Ranganathan and Croft after they eliminated Maya Jama and King Kenny.

Blunt addressed rumors of a personal feud with Ranganathan, clarifying that they are actually good friends. He recalled texting Ranganathan with the phrase I know where you live during the intense moments of the game, but noted he is scheduled to appear on Ranganathans podcast soon.

The Traitors Filming Experience And Psychological Tactics

The singer described the filming process at the Marriott hotel at Inverness Airport as a traumatic experience rather than a typical TV appearance. He noted that guards stood outside each room, peepholes were blacked out, and room keys were removed to prevent contact with the outside world.

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Blunt revealed that producers played The Hanging Tree from The Hunger Games during roundtable scenes to psychologically unsettle the celebrities. He shared that hearing the song after filming caused him to sweat and shake, with his wife noting his visible trauma.

He also recalled discussions about a murder in plain sight theory involving comedian James Acaster and actor Michael Sheen. Blunt felt that he and Sheen had successfully pinned Acaster down during an interrogation, describing the moment as similar to catching a suspect in a TV film.