James Blunt Performs Pop-Up Gig at Heathrow to Launch Airplane Mode

James Blunt staged a pop-up gig at Heathrow Airport to launch his album Airplane Mode, then called his Celebrity Traitors stint a traumatic experience.

James Blunt caused a stir at Heathrow Airport over the weekend when the British singer, 52, performed a pop-up gig to celebrate the release of his new album Airplane Mode. The musician, who recently reached the final of Celebrity Traitors, played guitar and sang in the arrivals terminal of the London airport.

The impromptu performance drew fans who had not expected to see the singer in the terminal. Blunt was joined on stage by his band, which included a keyboard player and a fellow guitarist, as the crowd gathered around him.

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Heathrow Pop-Up Gig Draws Crowd for Airplane Mode

James Blunt performed an acoustic set in the Heathrow arrivals terminal to mark the release of Airplane Mode, the album he said was out that day. The singer explained the origin of the track to the crowd before playing it.

Blunt appeared pleased with the turnout and posed for selfies with people who gathered around him. Fans responded warmly, with several cheering during the song.

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One woman was moved to tears by the emotional single, according to reports of the gig. The performance gave Airplane Mode an unusual launch setting, away from a conventional venue.

Afterwards, Blunt thanked the crowd in a social media post. He wrote that it was nice to see so many people at Heathrow the day before, said the location seemed right for the launch, and asked fans to share their videos and photos from the event.

James Blunt Describes His Celebrity Traitors Experience

James Blunt has described his time on Celebrity Traitors as a traumatic experience, saying in a new interview that the series was not a cosy TV show. The singer told The Sun that it was a marathon and that, at times, it was a terrible experience, although he said it was wonderful to finish.

Blunt compared the contestants to mice in a bizarre social experiment, watched by the nation, and said they were never sure whether it was night or day. He said that most of the time it was night.

Blunt also said producers played The Hanging Tree from The Hunger Games when the celebrities sat down at the round table, which he said was just to psych them out. He added that someone sent him the song after the show, and his wife noticed he was quite traumatised by hearing it, saying he had started sweating and shaking.

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Blunt also described the accommodation used during filming. The celebrities stayed at the Marriott hotel at Inverness Airport, where he said there were guards outside each room and the peephole was blacked out. He added that there were no room keys and that the television was disabled, so contestants could not contact anyone.

Celebrity Traitors Finale and Cast Reactions

Celebrity Traitors concluded with a finale last week in which Faithfuls Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft defeated Traitors Maya Jama and King Kenny. Blunt was banished in the last episode before the final.

Several other stars have criticised the filming since the show began airing. Comedian James Acaster compared the experience to living in East Germany under Soviet control, while an unnamed star said producers were like human traffickers.

Acaster struggled after he was picked as a Traitor and outed himself during a dramatic round table. According to an insider, filming was temporarily paused and the welfare team was called in to check on him, and the insider said everyone agreed filming should be stopped before things became too heated.

Acaster was described as a reluctant Traitor in the early stages of the BBC game show. He said he did not want to lie during the second series and that he played his part as honestly as he possibly could. His decision to reveal his role during the penultimate round table sparked an intense reaction online, which was discussed by Richard Osman and Marina Hyde on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.