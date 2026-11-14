James Blunt Lands Third Number One Album Airplane Mode After 19-Year Wait

Singer James Blunt achieves his first chart-topping album in nearly two decades with Airplane Mode, celebrated by wife Sofia Wellesley following his Celebrity Traitors appearance.

Singer James Blunt has officially secured his third number one album on the Official Albums Chart with the release of Airplane Mode, marking a significant milestone for the 52-year-old artist. This achievement represents the first time he has topped the UK charts since 2007 with his previous record, All The Lost Souls, concluding a 19-year wait for a number one placement.

The victory was celebrated publicly by his wife, Sofia Wellesley, who posted a rare affectionate photograph on her Instagram account to congratulate the musician. Sofia, who is an attorney and the granddaughter of the eighth Duke of Wellington, wrote a caption expressing her immense pride while playfully dismissing his earlier promise to change his surname to Ryan Air if the album reached the top spot.

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Celebrity Traitors Journey And Strategy

James Blunt recently participated in the reality competition show Celebrity Traitors, a stint that his wife, Sofia Wellesley, initiated by signing him up without prior knowledge of the production details. The singer revealed that he had never watched the program before his involvement and admitted to Good Morning Britain that he was initially unaware of the commitment until Claudia Winkleman contacted the couple regarding the role.

During his time on the show, James Blunt was identified as a Faithful, a role requiring players to identify the hidden traitors while maintaining their own cover. He described his gameplay as a mix of survival and guessing, noting that he managed to reach the final stages by blundering through challenges and offering frequent apologies, a strategy that ultimately kept him in the game for a significant portion of the season.

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Final Elimination And Romesh Ranganathan Dispute

The conclusion of the Celebrity Traitors season saw James Blunt eliminated in a dramatic final roundtable that involved intense questioning from fellow contestants, including comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Ranganathan challenged Blunt's status as a Faithful, a move that the singer later addressed by clarifying that his famous threat to track down Ranganathan was made in the heat of the moment during the game's intense atmosphere.

James Blunt emphasized that the on-screen conflict was part of the entertainment format and confirmed that he and Romesh Ranganathan remain good friends, with the singer planning to appear on Ranganathan's podcast in the near future. The elimination occurred after Sebastian Croft defended Blunt's innocence, leading to the banishment of King Kenny, which left only three Faithfuls remaining in the competition.

Airplane Mode Chart Success And Gratitude

The success of the new album Airplane Mode has prompted James Blunt to express deep gratitude to his fans for their support through downloads, purchases, and streams. He stated that he was grateful to every single person who engaged with the album and joked that he intended to celebrate the achievement by drinking heavily, describing the accomplishment as a massive thank you from the bottom of his heart.

The chart-topping success of Airplane Mode comes after a period where Blunt was questioned about potentially capitalizing on his reality television fame to boost album sales. He firmly rejected these suggestions, explaining that the album was written and recorded well before the offer for Celebrity Traitors arrived, and that he had initially declined the invitation through his manager.

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Personal Life And Family Celebrations

Sofia Wellesley's social media post highlighted the couple's enduring partnership, with the two married since 2014 and parents to two sons. The singer's attorney wife shared her disappointment when James was not initially seen as the winner by viewers, noting that she believed he had won during the final episode, only to be shocked by his elimination.

Following the filming in the Scottish Highlands, James Blunt kept his experiences on the show strictly private until the broadcast concluded. The public celebration of his musical achievement stands in contrast to the secretive nature of his reality TV journey, showcasing a dual public persona that balances his long-standing music career with recent television appearances.