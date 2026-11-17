Singer James Blunt legally changed his name to Ryan Air after his album Airplane Mode hit UK number one. Blunt shares deed poll proof, marking his first chart-topper since 2007.

James Blunt has provided visual evidence that he has legally changed his name to Ryan Air, fulfilling a promise made to his fanbase after his eighth studio album reached the top of the UK Albums Chart. The singer, who is 52 years old, posted an image of his official deed poll paperwork on the social media platform X on Monday, stating that the legal process cost him £53.05. This announcement comes shortly after it was confirmed that his new album, Airplane Mode, had secured the number one spot, ending a 19-year drought for the musician in the UK charts.

Historic Chart Success Triggers Name Change

Airplane Mode marks a significant milestone for James Blunt, as it is his first UK number one album since 2007. His previous chart-topping success was with the album All The Lost Souls, released in 2007, although his 2005 debut, Back To Bedlam, had previously spent 10 weeks at the top of the charts. The achievement of reaching number one was the specific condition Blunt set for changing his surname to honor the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair. By sharing the deed poll document, Blunt has demonstrated that he intends to stick to his word, despite the practical challenges that such a legal name change entails for banking and passport applications.

Also read James Blunt Addresses Rumours Regarding Hayden Panettiere's Memoir

Previous Name Change Promises and Outcomes

Blunt has not always kept his promises regarding name changes when chart predictions failed to materialize. In 2024, following a fan vote, he had pledged to change his name to Blunty McBluntface if the 20th-anniversary re-release of Back to Bedlam reached number one on the UK albums chart. The album ultimately peaked at number seven, allowing Blunt to retain his current legal name until this recent victory. While the previous threat was avoided due to the album underperforming relative to the top spot, the current success of Airplane Mode has forced him to execute the Ryan Air name change as originally agreed.

Spouse Sofia Wellesley Reacts to Success

Sofia Wellesley, 43, James Blunt's wife, publicly congratulated him on the album's success by sharing a photograph of the couple hugging on social media. In her caption, she wrote, Number 1. So proud of you. I'm not changing my name though, indicating that she would not be adopting the Ryan Air surname. The couple has maintained their individual identities while celebrating the professional achievement. Blunt was born James Hillier Blount, and he originally changed the spelling of his surname to Blunt to make it easier for fans to spell and remember, a decision that proved prescient given his enduring career longevity.

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Addressing Controversy and Internet Rumors

Blunt also addressed serious allegations in a recent interview with the Sunday Times regarding rumors that he was the famous British singer involved in an incident with Hayden Panettiere. Panettiere, who died in August at the age 36 after an accidental drug overdose, described an incident in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published in May. She recounted how a friend took her to meet a British singer-songwriter on a yacht when she was 18, only to find a man in his 30s naked in bed. Internet sleuths identified Blunt as the unnamed man in the story.

Blunt denied being the man in question, describing the rumors as deeply troubling and stating that internet sleuths pointing fingers had no interest in detail or truth. He emphasized that he felt compelled to speak out because in the Wild West of the internet, there is no interest in detail or truth, and otherwise, one is entirely dependent on others to tell one's story. This clarification came as part of his broader efforts to manage his public narrative amidst the celebration of his new album success.