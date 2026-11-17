Singer James Blunt legally adopts name Ryan Air following his first UK No 1 album in 19 years, fulfilling a promise to fans made in honour of Ryanair.

James Blunt has officially confirmed his legal name change to Ryan Air, fulfilling a public vow tied to the success of his latest musical release. The British singer and former military officer, aged 52, posted images of his deed poll documentation on the social media platform X on Monday. This administrative update comes just days after his eighth studio album, Airplane Mode, secured the top spot on the UK Albums Chart.

Deed Poll Confirmation And Costs

Blunt revealed that the legal process of changing his surname cost him £53.05. The post included scanned paperwork that appeared to be his official deed poll, signaling a permanent shift in his legal identity. This development marks a significant administrative milestone for the artist, who joked about the future headaches involved in updating his passport and banking details with his new name.

Also read James Blunt Addresses Rumours Regarding Hayden Panettiere's Memoir

The name change was originally a conditional promise made to his fanbase. Blunt had stated he would adopt the name Ryan Air in honor of the Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair if his album dominated the charts. The trigger for this obligation occurred when the album reached number one, proving he intended to keep his word to his supporters.

Chart Success And Historical Context

Airplane Mode represents a major career resurgence for Blunt, marking his first UK number one album in 19 years. His previous chart-topping success was achieved with All The Lost Souls in 2007. Before that, his breakthrough record Back To Bedlam, released in 2005, held the number one position for ten consecutive weeks. The current achievement highlights a renewed period of commercial dominance for the musician.

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Blunt had previously toyed with the idea of altering his legal name under different chart conditions. Following a fan vote in 2024, he promised to change his name to Blunty McBluntface if the 20th-anniversary re-release of Back to Bedlam reached the top of the UK albums chart. That specific re-release ultimately peaked at number seven, allowing him to retain his original moniker until this recent victory.

Family Reactions And Personal History

Sofia Wellesley, Blunt's wife, responded to the news with humor and support. The 43-year-old shared a photograph of the couple hugging on social media to celebrate the album's success. In her caption, she wrote that she was proud of him but explicitly stated she would not be changing her own name. Her comment added a lighthearted tone to the administrative announcement.

Blunt's original birth name was James Hillier Blount. He later altered the spelling to Blunt to make it easier for fans to spell and remember. This current change to Ryan Air represents the most drastic alteration to his public identity, moving away from phonetic simplification to a brand-related homage.

Addressing Past Controversies

In separate interviews, Blunt addressed serious allegations surrounding the late actress Hayden Panettiere. He spoke to the Sunday Times about claims that he was the unidentified British singer mentioned in Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. The book, published in May, detailed an incident where Panettiere, then 18, encountered a naked man in a bed on a yacht.

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Blunt described the internet speculation pointing to him as deeply troubling and lacking in truth. He criticized the online community for prioritizing sensationalism over facts, stating that there is no interest in detail or truth in such digital environments. He emphasized that he entered the conversation to avoid being defined solely by others' narratives.

Panettiere died in August at the age of 36 following an accidental drug overdose. The timing of Blunt's statements has drawn significant public attention to his denial of the allegations. He maintained that he had no control over the rumors and found the situation disturbing. The musician's response underscores the personal toll of sustained online speculation.

The combination of professional success and personal controversy defines Blunt's current public profile. The legal name change serves as a tangible marker of his chart success, while the interviews highlight his efforts to manage his legacy. Fans and observers continue to monitor his activities as he navigates this new chapter in his career and personal life.