James Blunt gathered A-list celebrities including Jerry Hall, Amanda Holden, and Fearne Cotton at a West London pub to film his festive charity track, Another Year.

Singer James Blunt orchestrated a high-profile gathering of television personalities and music industry figures in West London last week to film the music video for his upcoming festive release. The event took place at The Cock And Bottle pub in Notting Hill, where Blunt invited a diverse array of celebrity friends to support the recording of his new charity single, Another Year. This assembly of talent was driven by Blunt's personal connections within the UK entertainment scene, resulting in a notable cluster of famous faces coming together for a charitable cause.

A Notting Hill Pub Hosts Star-Studded Filming Session

The iconic Victorian bar in Notting Hill served as the backdrop for the filming process, providing a traditional British atmosphere that suited the Christmas theme of the song. Blunt utilized a mass email campaign to invite his circle of celebrity acquaintances, a strategy that successfully secured the participation of numerous high-profile individuals. Insiders reported that Blunt was 'overjoyed' by the response, noting that the confirmed guest list featured an impressive lineup of well-known personalities. The setting allowed for a relaxed yet professional environment, with the pub's existing features, such as its piano, potentially facilitating impromptu musical moments during the shoot.

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Famous Faces From Reality TV And Television Presenting

The attendee list read like a who-is-who of British television, heavily featuring stars from the BBC1 hit series Celebrity Traitors. Dame Prue Leith, a judge on The Great British Bake Off, was in attendance alongside television presenter Fearne Cotton. The cast included former Traitors participants such as Jerry Hall, Kate Garraway, Clare Balding, Maya Jama, and Richard E. Grant. Additionally, King Kenny, a finalist from the series, joined the gathering. The presence of these reality stars highlighted the strong bond formed among the cast members during their time on the show, with many appearing to enjoy the reunion aspect of the filming day.

Other notable arrivals included This Morning co-presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, who were seen arriving at the venue. Former Loose Women panellist Denise Welch also made an appearance, joining the festive celebrations. Model and ex-wife of Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, arrived wearing distinctive cowboy boots and a tartan scarf. Her arrival was followed by sightings of her engaging in conversation with Clare Balding. The star-studded nature of the event was further emphasized by the casual yet stylish attire of the guests, which blended festive winter wear with high-fashion elements.

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Social Media Reactions And Personal Connections

Following the event, several attendees took to social media to share their experiences and express their support for Blunt and the charity. Amanda Holden posted a photograph on Instagram with her three million followers, describing the gathering as 'the most random WhatsApp group in Britain' finally meeting in person. She credited the motivation for attending as 'The things we do for charity. And James Blunt,' highlighting the personal loyalty many felt toward the singer. Holden's post captured the informal and fun spirit that characterized the day, noting the camaraderie among the group.

Denise Welch also shared her thoughts, describing the Monday morning event as 'up there' with memorable occasions. She remarked on the 'camp chaos' of the day and specifically praised Spencer Matthews for his attempts to act as James Blunt's best friend. These public comments from the celebrities underscored the positive atmosphere and the genuine enjoyment derived from the collaboration. The social media engagement served to amplify the reach of the event, generating additional interest in the forthcoming single before its official release.

Charitable Goals And Future Release Plans

The primary objective of the single Another Year is to raise funds for an unspecified good cause, continuing Blunt's tradition of using his music for charitable purposes. Blunt previously participated in Celebrity Traitors representing the conservation charity Blue Marine Foundation. His performance on the show, where he was banished in the final, led to a significant charitable contribution when fellow contestant Romesh Ranganathan donated part of his £83,000 prize to the same cause. This history of philanthropy reinforces the credibility and intent behind the new Christmas single.

Another Year is scheduled for release before Christmas, with proceeds directed to the unnamed beneficiary. Blunt's commitment to his charitable endeavors is matched by his significant presence in the UK property market, having owned the Fox and Pheasant pub in Chelsea since 2017. He also acquired the Carpenters Arms in Hammersmith, describing it as a 'beautiful and important local landmark' with plans to reopen it next summer. The choice to film at The Cock And Bottle, a 'proper neighbourhood pub,' aligns with his connection to the local community and his appreciation for traditional British venues.

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Blunt's recent career milestones further illustrate his active status in the entertainment industry. Last week, he legally changed his name to Ryan Air, fulfilling a promise to a fan if his new album, Airplane Mode, reached No 1 in the charts, which it successfully achieved. This personal branding stunt demonstrates his willingness to engage with fans in unconventional ways. The combination of his musical success, charitable activities, and high-profile social connections positions the release of Another Year as a significant event in the upcoming holiday season, drawing attention from both music fans and the general public interested in the lives of these celebrities.