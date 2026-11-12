James Allchurch Neo-Nazi Joins Rupert Lowe Restore Britain Party

Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party confirms neo-Nazi James Allchurch joined as member. Allchurch previously hosted hate radio and praised party as best vehicle for white supremacist agenda.

James Allchurch, a convicted neo-Nazi radio host who previously broadcast daily readings of Mein Kampf, has been accepted as a member of Restore Britain, the far-right political party led by Rupert Lowe. The 54-year-old from Pembrokeshire was sentenced to two years in prison in May 2023 for distributing audio material designed to stir up racial hatred. His recent acceptance into the party follows a series of explicit endorsements where he described Restore Britain as the only viable political option for white supremacists.

Allchurch Radio Host Conviction History

Allchurch previously operated Radio Aryan, a station that broadcast virulent racist content around the clock to an estimated 4,000 daily listeners. The operation was dismantled when counter-terror officers raided his one-bedroom cottage in the hamlet of Gelli, Pembrokeshire, in December 2019. At Swansea Crown Court, Judge Huw Rees sentenced Allchurch to two years for ten of fifteen counts of distributing audio material intended to stir up racial hatred. The judge remarked that it beggars belief that someone would feel the need to publish such words for public consumption.

Also read Rupert Grint Reveals Why He Is Returning as Ron Weasley

Radio Albion Successor Podcast Platform

Since his release from prison, Allchurch has resumed his media activities under the alias Sven Longshanks, a reference to King Edward I who expelled Jews from England in 1290. He now hosts a daily podcast on Radio Albion, the successor to his previous station. The Radio Albion website includes a direct link to the Restore Britain membership page, which is embedded within an image of Rupert Lowe depicted as an English crusader. Allchurch monetizes this platform through a Bitcoin link, spending up to 12 hours a day producing content and curating the website.

Restore Britain Party Leadership Response

Rupert Lowe founded Restore Britain, a political movement that has increasingly attracted attention due to its association with extreme right-wing figures. Allchurch publicly endorsed the party in September, recording a three-part podcast series urging white supremacist listeners to vote for Restore because he believed it was the best political party in modern Britain for their issues. He claimed the party philosophy amounts to implicit anti-Semitism, allowing members to work around what he described as Jewish power and influence on politicians. In July, he made further inflammatory claims linking mass migration in Europe to revenge for the Holocaust.

Advertisement

Controversial Statements On Race And Religion

During his broadcasts, Allchurch has made numerous offensive statements regarding race and religion. He claimed that black people do not perform well in society due to low IQ and suggested statues of black people picking fruit would most accurately represent their contributions to history. He also described pornography as a Jewish enterprise intended to harm non-Jews. Each of his hate-filled episodes concludes with the Nazi slogan Sieg Heil, which translates to hail victory. These remarks follow earlier exposure of his website, which featured cartoons caricaturing Jewish people and using derogatory language.

Party Membership And Future Implications

A spokesman for Restore Britain acknowledged Allchurch membership but stated that he has no role, influence, or position within the organization. This incident is part of a cascade of controversies surrounding the party, including reports that activists campaigned with neo-Nazis at a white supremacist summit in Portugal in June. Allchurch was arrested in Gelli, Pembrokeshire, following an investigation by the Mail on Sunday which exposed the web of anti-Semitic content. The party leadership continues to face scrutiny over its recruitment of individuals with known hate speech histories.