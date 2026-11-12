James Allchurch Joins Restore Britain After Nazi Radio Prison Sentence

James Allchurch, the neo-Nazi radio host jailed for distributing Mein Kampf audio, has joined Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party, drawing fresh controversy and criticism.

James Allchurch, a convicted neo-Nazi radio host sentenced to two years in prison for broadcasting racist content, has officially joined the Restore Britain political party. The 54-year-old from Pembrokeshire, Wales, was accepted into the organization led by Rupert Lowe, despite his extensive criminal history involving the distribution of hate speech and anti-Semitic material.

Allchurch Prison Sentence and Radio Crimes

Allchurch was sentenced in May 2023 at Swansea Crown Court after being convicted on ten of fifteen counts of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred. His case centered on his operation of Radio Aryan, a station that broadcast virulent racist content around the clock to an estimated 4,000 daily listeners. Counter-terrorism officers raided his one-bedroom cottage in the tiny hamlet of Gelli in December 2019, ending the station's operations at that time.

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The court heard that Allchurch spent up to 12 hours a day producing podcasts and curating his website, monetizing the platform through Bitcoin links. During the sentencing, Judge Huw Rees remarked that it beggars belief that anyone would want to speak such words, let alone publish them for public consumption. Allchurch had claimed he was disabled and unable to work, using the time to further his white supremacist agenda.

Radio Albion Host and Political Endorsements

Since his release from prison, Allchurch has returned to broadcasting as a daily host of Radio Albion, the successor to his previous station. Operating under the pseudonym Sven Longshanks, a reference to King Edward I who expelled Jews from England in 1290, he continues to spread white supremacist ideology. In September, he recorded a three-part podcast series explicitly telling his listeners to vote for Restore Britain.

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Allchurch described the party as the only viable political option that promotes his issues, claiming its philosophy amounts to implicit anti-Semitism that allows members to work around Jewish influence. He stated that Restore Britain is the closest entity to ethno-nationalists in modern Britain, calling it the best political party they can expect. The Radio Albion website currently features a link to the party membership page embedded within an image of Rupert Lowe dressed as an English crusader.

History of Hate Speech and Controversial Claims

Allchurch's endorsement follows a series of inflammatory statements made over the summer months. In a July podcast episode discussing the conspiracy theory of The Great Replacement, he claimed that some Jewish people were orchestrating mass migration in Europe as revenge for the Holocaust. He further asserted that the replacement of white people benefited Jewish bankers financially.

In another September episode titled UK Told to Build Statues of Africans, Allchurch made derogatory remarks claiming black people do not perform well in society due to low IQ. He suggested that statues of black people picking fruit would most accurately represent their historical contributions. These comments echo the grotesque content previously exposed by a Mail on Sunday investigation, which included cartoons depicting caricatured Jewish men and claims that pornography is a Jewish enterprise designed to harm non-Jews.

Restore Britain Membership and Party Response

Allchurch's alignment with Restore Britain adds to the cascade of controversies surrounding the political party. A spokesman for Restore Britain acknowledged Allchurch's membership but stated that he has no role, influence, or position within the organization. Despite this denial of influence, Allchurch has been a member since April and continues to use his platform to support the party's cause.

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This development follows revelations in June that activists campaigning for Restore had joined neo-Nazis at a white supremacist summit in Portugal. Allchurch signs off his hate-filled episodes with the Nazi slogan Sieg Heil, a greeting that translates to hail victory. His daily tirades resume his prior racist agenda, marking a significant escalation in the visibility of extremist ideologies within UK political circles.