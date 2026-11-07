James Acaster Exits Uncloaked Amidst Traitors Class Conflict

Reports reveal James Acaster skipped the Traitors finale reunion due to alleged bullying by co-stars Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett over social class differences.

James Acaster made the distinct decision to avoid the post-finale celebration of The Traitors, a move that drew significant attention from fans and industry observers alike. While cast members like Maya Jama were absent for separate professional commitments, Acaster's omission from the Uncloaked special highlighted a deeper rift within the group. The comedian, who was voted off in the penultimate episode after a dramatic confession, chose not to attend the gathering where winners Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft were honored.

Class Tensions Defined Show Dynamics

Acaster reportedly felt targeted by his fellow comedians due to differences in their social backgrounds during the filming period. Sources indicate that Ranganathan and his close friend Rob Beckett, who both come from working-class environments, directed remarks that Acaster perceived as attacks on his middle-class upbringing. He confided in friends that he felt increasingly singled out and bullied on a daily basis, creating an environment that became difficult to endure.

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The comedian believed that his status as the most middle-class member of the comic contingent made him an easy target for banter that felt hostile rather than friendly. Although no formal complaint was lodged during the production, the experience left a lasting negative impression on Acaster. He viewed the social friction as a separate battle that compounded the difficulty of the game itself, leading to a sense of isolation.

Acaster Chose Avoidance Over Confrontation

By the time the Uncloaked episode was filmed on a Friday afternoon, Acaster had firmly decided that he did not want to revisit the negative experience. Attending an event where Ranganathan was being celebrated for winning the show was particularly unappealing to him given the strained relations. He prioritized his mental well-being over professional obligations, refusing to put himself through the emotional toll of re-engaging with the cast.

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While it remains unclear if he filed a formal grievance with Studio Lambert, his public relations team has consistently emphasized the duty of care the production owed to him. Acaster has previously been open about his mental health challenges, making the toxic atmosphere on set even more concerning for his supporters and colleagues who were aware of the behind-the-scenes unrest.

Production Disputes and Broader Context

Tensions began to surface early in the competition, with Ranganathan and Beckett teasing Acaster about his background. What the pair considered harmless banter was experienced very differently by Acaster, whose father was a science teacher and who grew up in Kettering. In contrast, Ranganathan's father served a prison term for fraud and he grew up in a council house, while Beckett is the son of a lorry driver.

An insider described the atmosphere behind the scenes as toxic, noting that the confined hotel setting and lack of outside communication exacerbated the stress. Studio Lambert has denied these claims of trouble, expressing fury at the public disclosure of such internal conflicts. The situation was further complicated by separate allegations of racial bias made by Myha'la, which added another layer of complexity to the season's narrative.

Maya Jama's Absence and Final Outcomes

Maya Jama's absence from the reunion was attributed to her filming commitments for The Gentlemen on Netflix, though she appeared frustrated by her elimination. Associates suggest she was highly invested in winning and was upset by being banished by fellow Traitor King Kenny in the final round. She left the room with a sharp remark, indicating her dissatisfaction with the outcome despite her strong performance.

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The season concluded with Ranganathan and Croft as the victorious pair, watched by 11.5 million viewers. While Studio Lambert denied any significant internal discord, the reported class conflicts and the absence of key cast members like Acaster and Jama left a lasting impression on the audience. The event highlighted the intense personal dynamics that can emerge within the high-pressure environment of competitive reality television.