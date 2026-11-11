James Acaster Criticises Traitors Production After Forced Buried‑Alive Challenge

Comedian James Acaster says he was coerced into a buried‑alive task on the reality show Traitors, claiming producers failed to explain the premise and pressured him to participate. The 41‑year‑old criticises the show's handling of partner‑linked challenges.

James Acaster, the 41‑year‑old comedian who rose to prominence after winning the first season of Taskmaster, has publicly blasted the producers of the British reality competition Traitors for allegedly coercing him into a buried‑alive challenge.

Details of the Buried‑Alive Task

Acaster told the Table Manners podcast that the challenge was linked to his partner, actress Bella Ramña, meaning his performance would directly affect her fate on the show. The task involved both contestants being buried under a mound of soil inside a coffin‑like structure for a minimum of fifteen minutes. Acaster claimed the experience lasted far longer than announced, with producers allegedly placing the soil, checking air tubes, and recording the pair's ordeal via drone footage.

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The comedians were questioned about claustrophobia during pre‑cast meetings, but Acaster asserts that being asked "Are you claustrophobic?" is a distinct question from "Are you comfortable being buried alive?", an assertion he reiterated on the show's podcast.

Producer Interaction and Compulsion Narrative

Acaster contends that the producers "talked him into" the task because, if he declined, it would have left Ramña "up for murder" and could have required the pair to abandon their potential victories. He said that the producers did not explain the timing or mention the safety pipe that was supposedly installed to allow breathing.

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Acaster also criticised the lack of clarity surrounding the drawing of air, noting that fellow contestant Joe Lycett, who was aware of the pipe, appeared calmer. He insisted that safety procedures were not properly disclosed, implying a lapse in the show's duty of care.

Public Reaction and Acaster's Response

The comedian has chosen to remain detached from the social media discourse that has followed the episode, stating that he does not monitor online comments or press coverage. This stance suggests a deliberate choice to focus on his own experience rather than the broader public reaction.

Acaster also told the podcast that during another game segment he admitted being a Traitor, but he clarified that this was unplanned and unprecedented for the program, indicating a potential deviation from the show's standard plot mechanics.

Implications for Traitors and Future Production Standards

Acaster's detailed account raises questions about the safety protocols and psychological preparedness of contestants on shows that incorporate extreme physical challenges. If the producers cannot adequately communicate the nature and duration of tasks, contestants may feel pressured to participate under conditions that they find distressing.

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The incident may prompt the production team behind Traitors to review its briefing procedures, especially concerning partner‑linked challenges that could influence a contestant's willingness to participate. The show's management officials have yet to release a formal response to Acaster's claims, leaving the matter unresolved at this time.