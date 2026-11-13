Jameis Winston Uses Who Let The Dogs Out Cadence In Giants Loss

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston attempted a viral hard count using Who Let The Dogs Out during a Thursday Night Football loss to Washington Commanders. The tactic failed but sparked social media buzz.

During a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders, New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston executed an unconventional hard count that utilized the chorus of the 2000 hit song "Who Let the Dogs Out." The attempt occurred with 3 minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, aiming to disrupt the defensive timing of the Washington Commanders. Although the play resulted in a delay-of-game penalty and failed to draw an offsides call, the moment quickly circulated as a viral highlight across sports media platforms.

The Cadence Strategy Mechanics

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston initiated the bizarre sequence while his team faced a critical situation at their own 11-yard line. Instead of using a standard rhythmic cadence to draw the defense offside, Winston shouted "Get ready! Get set! Hut one, hut two, hut three... Who let the dogs out? Who, who, who, who, who?" The goal was to confuse the Washington Commanders' defense into making a premature move. This specific strategy relied on the unpredictability of the familiar lyrics to break the defensive line's synchronization.

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The tactic ultimately proved ineffective against the disciplined Washington Commanders defense. The team did not jump for the offsides penalty, and the Giants failed to gain any advantage. Consequently, New York was flagged for a delay-of-game penalty, which forced the offense to punt the ball away. This outcome ended any potential hopes of shifting momentum back into New York Giants territory during the final minutes of the contest.

Coaching And Player Reactions

Washington Commanders head coach John Harbaugh addressed the unusual play during his post-game press conference. When asked if he had anticipated the musical cadence, Harbaugh confirmed he was aware of the tactic. He explained that using varied sounds is part of quarterback strategy to induce mistakes. Harbaugh noted that teams do occasionally jump in such situations, making it a calculated, albeit risky, attempt by the New York Giants.

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Jameis Winston echoed his coach's assessment after the game, describing the move as a rehearsed tactic designed to disrupt defensive timing. He stated that he had practiced the specific call with the team to counter defenses that try to jump the rhythm. Winston admitted that while he wished the defense had taken the bait, the choice of song was simply because it had a "nice ring to it." His explanation highlighted the blend of strategic preparation and creative expression in modern quarterback play.

Game Impact And Final Outcome

The failed hard count did not significantly alter the trajectory of the game, as the New York Giants ultimately fell 24-21 to the Washington Commanders. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team to victory with 249 passing yards and three touchdowns. The loss dropped the New York Giants record to 5-3-1, leaving them with a slim division lead in the NFC East behind Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo contributed 78 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 44 yards, totaling 122 yards from scrimmage. The Giants utilized a brief substitution period where Jameis Winston entered the game for only a few plays, including the memorable musical cadence. The team relied on other offensive outputs to stay competitive until the final whistle.

Social Media And Broadcast Reaction

The moment generated immediate engagement on social media, featuring prominently on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on X. Broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit reacted with visible amusement during the Prime "TNF" broadcast. Michaels questioned the logic while Herbstreit analyzed the quarterback's intentions. Fans on X responded with a mix of humor and criticism, with some calling Jameis Winston a "National Treasure" for his entertainment value.

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Many commentators noted that the play prioritized spectacle over strategic success. One user joked that Winston is the only quarterback whose hard count comes with a playlist. While the attempt brought viral attention, it did not translate to on-field success for the New York Giants. The episode remains a notable example of the creative, and sometimes chaotic, nature of professional football strategy in the digital age.