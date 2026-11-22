Last December, Oregon State hosted an introductory press conference for their football program's new head coach, JaMarcus Shephard. Late Saturday night, the B

Nov 21, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jamarcus Shephard on the field after a win over the Utah State Aggies at Reser Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Late Saturday night, the Beavers' first year coach achieved bowl eligibility, and then spoke with an assembly of local media following his team's 31-24 win over Utah State. On a wet, cold night at Reser Stadium, remiscient of the narrow victory Shephard's former school Washington achieved in 2023, the Beavers came back from an early 14-0 deficit to win on senior night.

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Early in the postgame comments, Shephard placed the spotlight on his players' determination to win.

"Utah State, they played really well in this game, and it was a tough football game, I knew it would be. We struggled to get our rhythm really in the first half, and I know how important is for us to establish momentum early in the game. It's just really, really critical, but I'm just proud of how our young men stayed in it the entire time.

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Through the game's first 4 drives, starting quarterback Maalik Murphy completed just 2 of 8 throws. He finished the first half on an 8 of 10 run and 20 of 29 for almost 300 yards at the game's conclusion. Shephard explained that Murphy and his Oregon State teammates made several key adjustments to rally from behind.

"We to make some adjustments in the second half...we'll continue to push the narrative about explosive plays being important in our offense, and limiting them on defense, and we got some opportunities to get some of those explosive plays down. ""I think there's an excitement that goes within the offensive line when they know that he's going to get in those moments.

Honestly, Reichle, I love him to death, but our O-line freaking pushed, and surged, to make it pretty easy for him to get in there a couple times. So they just get excited because they've seen how hard he'll run the ball, and so they want to block for him that way.

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And man, I gotta figure out who that person's going to be next year, so hopefully we can get them to block that way every single play of the entire game. But Reichle, he he means so much , because he just works so hard. He's been bnged up in years past and decided to come back, he's already finished his degree.

He doesn't know what life's going to be like after this season, but he's taken it one step at a time, and enjoying being around his brothers.

" Last night's win propelled Oregon State to their 6th win, acheiving bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2023 season, Jonathan Smith's last hoorah with the Beavers. Ahead of a potential bowl game, the Pac-12 has announced that Oregon State will travel to Fresno State next Saturday night, with the game televised onMatt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations.

He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.