Jamar Goff Sentenced to Suspended Time for Assault and Drug Charges

Jamar Goff receives a 48-month suspended sentence for second-degree assault and other charges stemming from incidents at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

On Wednesday, November 4, a judge handed down a 48-month suspended sentence to Jamar Goff, 23, for second-degree assault. The same ruling included a 24-month suspended sentence for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Goff was also placed on 12 months of supervised probation during the proceedings.

Jamar Goff Sentencing Details

The court order stipulates that Goff must complete a substance abuse evaluation and submit to random drug testing throughout his probation period. This sentencing resolves the criminal case stemming from his arrest earlier in the year, which had drawn significant public attention due to his family connections.

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Additionally, a release order filed on Tuesday, November 3, by the judge mandated that Goff be released from custody. As a condition of his release, the court explicitly banned Goff from entering the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus. The legal records confirm that the probation supervision is set to be transferred to Oklahoma, a move that court officials have stated they have no problem with.

Goff Banned From University Campus

Before his recent drug-related arrest, Goff had been under a protective order that required him to stay away from two specific women. According to court documents obtained by Us, the judge had forbidden Goff from coming within 500 feet of one alleged victim. This victim had claimed that Goff grabbed her by the throat and threw her dog into a wall during a previous altercation.

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September Arrest at UAB Campus

News broke in September that Goff was booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama, on four separate charges. These charges included unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault on a police officer, drug paraphernalia for use or possession, and attempting to elude an officer.

The incident began when an officer received a call about a suspicious person on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus. The officer located Goff sleeping near a fountain without a shirt. Upon waking him, the officer asked Goff what he was doing on the campus grounds.

Allegations of Meth Sale and Assault

Goff allegedly told the officer that he was waiting to meet someone to sell him ice, a street name for methamphetamine. When the officer informed Goff that there was a warrant out for his arrest, Goff allegedly began running from the scene.

The chase ended at a local hospital. According to court documents, Goff used an open-handed palm strike on an officer at that location, leading to the aggravated assault charge. These events culminated in his four-count booking and the subsequent legal proceedings that concluded with the November 4 sentencing.

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Ree Drummond Grandmother Announcement

In a separate family update, Ree Drummond, known as the Pioneer Woman host, officially became a grandmother. At 55 years old, she shared the news on social media on Wednesday, December 18. She revealed that her eldest daughter, Alex, had given birth to her first child, a daughter named Sofia.

Drummond captioned her Instagram post with the statement, Our first baby had her first baby. The post included a photo and a message about her family expanding. This announcement occurred while her family was also navigating the legal troubles involving her grandson, Jamar Goff.

Jamar Goff Foster Care Background

The Drummond family has also spoken publicly about Jamar Goff in the context of foster care. Ree Drummond previously explained that she had not written or spoken about him much because the state agency handling fostering has strict rules against posting about foster children on social media.

She noted that after a year-and-a-half of living in their house, Jamar has become an inextricable part of their wacky family. She stated that it has become increasingly strange for her not to talk about him, leading to her decision to share more about his situation with the public. The family dynamic adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal saga surrounding Goff.