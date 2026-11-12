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Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic lead Nuggets to 123-118 win over Grizzlies

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Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic lead Nuggets to 123-118 win over Grizzlies
Aaron Gordon · Braxton Key · Christian Braun
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Jamal Murray scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Jokic added 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Memphis Grizzlies 123-118

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jamal Murray scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Jokic added 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Den ver Nuggets held off the Memphis Grizzlies 123-118 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Johnson finished with 23 points for the Nuggets, including a 3-pointer off a pass from Jokic with 1:01 left that put Denver ahead 120-113. Murray also had eight assists. Memphis rookie Cameron Boozer missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with 6.9 seconds remaining. Ty Jerome scored 22 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — and Jaylen Wells also had 22 for the Grizzlies, who have lost four of five after winning their first six games.

Also readNikola Jokic Calls for Nuggets to Follow Jamal Murray After Loss to Rockets

Memphis fell to 2-4 at home. Denver has won five of seven. The Nuggets never trailed and led by 18 points early in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies kept it close throughout the fourth. A basket by Jerome with 2:42 left got Memphis within 115-113, but Johnson scored the next five points.

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Cedric Coward had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Cam Spencer also scored 15. Boozer had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Up next Nuggets: At New Orleans on Saturday night. Grizzlies: At New Orleans on Friday night.

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Nuggets offered starters a night off after Mexico City travel fiasco. Led by Jamal Murray, they refused to sit out.

“I don’t think anybody even batted an eye at the text. I know Jamal was the first one to speak up,” Christian Braun said. “But everybody kind of followed his lead.”

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Up nextNuggets offered starters a night off after Mexico City travel fiasco. Led by Jamal Murray, they refused to sit out.