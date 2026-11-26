Jamal Murray Addresses Denver Nuggets Home Court Struggles After Mavericks Loss
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reflects on the team's lackluster home performance following a 19-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks, acknowledging fan frustration and the need to reclaim home-court advantage despite a 10-6 overall record.
Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on the bench in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Denver Nuggets have not had the best start to their 2026-27 campaign. Sure, they are in the Western Conference playoff picture with a 10-6 record, but they have not looked like the championship contender we had hoped they would be. Especially considering they continue to struggle on their home court. , the Nuggets are now just 4-4 in Ball Arena this season.
The Nuggets lost by 19 points to the Mavericks on Tuesday, which marked their third double-digit loss at home this season. After the game, star point guard Jamal Murray opened up about the team's struggles at home.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at SInow
Get an alert when there is news on SportsFollow Sports