Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reflects on the team's lackluster home performance following a 19-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks, acknowledging fan frustration and the need to reclaim home-court advantage despite a 10-6 overall record.

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on the bench in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Denver Nuggets have not had the best start to their 2026-27 campaign. Sure, they are in the Western Conference playoff picture with a 10-6 record, but they have not looked like the championship contender we had hoped they would be. Especially considering they continue to struggle on their home court. , the Nuggets are now just 4-4 in Ball Arena this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nuggets lost by 19 points to the Mavericks on Tuesday, which marked their third double-digit loss at home this season. After the game, star point guard Jamal Murray opened up about the team's struggles at home.