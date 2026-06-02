Jamal Crawford Praises New York Knicks Fanbase and Current Roster

Former Knick Jamal Crawford shares his insights on the current state of the New York Knicks, praising the fanbase's loyalty and dedication, and highlighting the unique strengths and abilities of players like Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama.

Former Knick Jamal Crawford , who is an analyst for NBC Sports and called the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock alongside play-by-play man Mike Tirico and analyst Reggie Miller, shares his insights on the current state of the New York Knicks .

Crawford, who has a deep understanding of the team's history and culture, praises the fanbase's unwavering loyalty and dedication. He notes that the connection between the fans and the team is one of the most remarkable things in sports, comparing it to the love and admiration shown by fans of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Crawford also shares his thoughts on the team's current roster, highlighting the unique strengths and abilities of players like Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama. He emphasizes the importance of teamwork and the ability of the players to work together seamlessly, creating a sense of belief and strength in numbers.

Furthermore, Crawford praises the leadership and basketball IQ of Victor Wembanyama, comparing him to other great players like Kevin Durant and Tracy McGrady. He also discusses the importance of heart and competitiveness in achieving success, and how these qualities can sometimes outweigh physical attributes like height.

Additionally, Crawford shares his thoughts on the team's history and legacy, mentioning the iconic players who have worn the number 11 jersey, including Jalen Brunson and himself. He also notes that the team's current roster has the potential to become a beloved and iconic group, comparable to the likes of the 1999 New York Knicks team.

Throughout the conversation, Crawford showcases his deep knowledge and passion for the game, offering insightful and thoughtful commentary on the current state of the New York Knicks





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