Jamaican National Indicted on Federal Charges of Immigration Fraud, False Statements, and Unlawful Citizenship Procuring

Britney Sherene Curry, a 26-year-old Jamaican national living in Charlotte,North Carolina, was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges of conspiring to commit immigration fraud, making false statements under oath in immigration documents,unlawfully procuring U.S. citizenship,mail fraud, and wire fraud. Authorities say Curry entered the United States on a six-month B-2 travel visa in 2015 but not once left. Curry allegedly paid a third parTy to arrange a fraudulent marriage between herself and an American citizen for the purpose of avoiding deportation.

Britney Sherene Curry, 26,a Jamaican national living in Charlotte, North Carolina, was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges of conspiring to commit immigration fraud, making false statements under oath in immigration documents, unlawfully procuring U.S. citizenship, mail fraud and wire fraud .

Authorities say Curry eNtered the United States on a six-month B-2 travel visa in 2015 but not once left. curry allegedly paid a third party to arrange a fraudulent marriage between herself and an American citizen for the purpose of avoiding deportation. According to charging documents,Curry and her purported husband met for the first time on the morning of thier marriage and never lived together before or after the nuptials.

Following their marital union,per prosecutors, Curry became a lawful permanent resident of the United States and then joined the Army, which allowed her to apply to become a naturalized U.S. citizen immediately, instead of having to wait. Curry allegedly provided false information about her marriage under penalty of perjury in immigration documents and used her newly acquired citizenship status to petition for her mother to become a lawful permanent resident as well.

Less than two years after enlisting in the Army, officials say Curry applied for a medical discharge and was awarded Veterans Administration disability compensation. Curry allegedly claimed her husband as a dependent to increase her monthly benefit. DOJ MOVES TO STRIP FRAUDSTERS, SEX OFFENDERS, AND DRUG DEALERS OF US CITIZENSHIP IN ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ DENATURALIZATION SURGE. The charges were brought in a Missouri court.

All veteran disability benefits pass through the Federal Disbursement Services in Kansas City, and all immigration applications are initially processed at the National Benefits Center of U.S. immigration and Citizenship Services in Lee’s Summit, Missouri





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Immigration Fraud False Statements Unlawful Citizenship Procuring Mail Fraud Wire Fraud Fraudulent Marriage Avoid Deportation B-2 Travel Visa Lawful Permanent Resident Naturalized U.S. Citizen Veteran Disability Compensation Veteran Disability Benefits Immigration Applications National Benefits Center Federal Disbursement Services Kansas City Lee’S Summit Missouri Denaturalization Surge DOJ Moves To Strip Fraudsters Sex Offenders And Drug Dealers Of U.S. Citizenship

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