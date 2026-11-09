Jama Steps Down as Love Island UK Host

Jama announces her departure as the host of Love Island UK after starting in Season 9 at age 28. She cites a desire for new challenges and personal growth as the primary reason for leaving the popular reality show.

Jama is officially stepping down from her role as the host of Love Island UK. She shared an Instagram video featuring moments from her time on the show while announcing that she was leaving the hosting position. She took over the duties in 2023 during Love Island Season 9. Jama shared a highlight reel alongside a lengthy note expressing gratitude for the opportunity, thanking the production team and fans, and reflecting on her journey and the reason for stepping down.

Jama Reflects on Hosting Journey

Jama wrote that she had an incredible era and a lot of fun on the show, which she could not fully capture in the video. She mentioned that, as all good things eventually come to an end, it was also time for her to leave the show. She thanked the production team for supporting her to take on the hosting responsibilities. Jama expressed gratitude to fans for their continued love and support during her tenure on the reality show. She added that the show really belongs to all those fans who devotedly show up to watch it and love it even after so many years have passed. Jama also appreciated the team's hard work in bringing the show to life.

Also read Maya Jama Exits ‘Love Island U.K.’ as Host After 9 Seasons: ‘All Good Things Must Come to an End’

Reason for Departure Revealed

Reflecting on her journey, she noted that she started hosting the show aged 28. She stated that during the 9 incredible series she met the most wonderful humans along the way. She said she loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit, and live show. Jama claimed she would forever be grateful for the experience. She added that she always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then. She stated that now is her time to throw herself into something new. She cited this desire for new challenges as the reason for her departure.

Well Wishes for Future Projects

As her journey comes to a close, Jama wished the entire team the best in their future endeavours. She said she would be cheering them on from the sidelines. Her departure marks the end of a significant chapter in her career as a media personality. Fans will remember her tenure that began in 2023 and continued through Season 9. The show has maintained its popularity over many years with a dedicated viewer base.

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