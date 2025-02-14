Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl Win Doesn't Erase Pain of Previous Loss

Jalen Hurts, despite winning the Super Bowl, remains deeply affected by his previous loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. He keeps a picture of himself leaving the field heartbroken as his phone wallpaper, a constant reminder of his drive for victory.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts , despite leading his team to a dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, revealed that he remains deeply affected by his previous Super Bowl loss in 2023. In newly released footage from the NFL, Hurts was seen appearing sullen and frowning on the sideline even as the Eagles built a substantial lead of 40-6 in the second half.

His teammate, tight end Grant Calcaterra, lightheartedly urged him to smile, prompting Hurts to candidly explain that the sting of the previous defeat still lingered. 'I can't lie to you, bro. The last one changed my soul, man,' Hurts confessed. 'This ain't ever over until the fat lady sings.' This sentiment aligns with Hurts' previous statements about how the 2023 Super Bowl loss served as a powerful motivator. He revealed in the summer of 2023 that his phone wallpaper had been a picture of himself walking off the field dejectedly after the 38-35 loss to the Chiefs, surrounded by red and yellow confetti. Hurts even shared this image during a pregame interview on Fox's Super Bowl broadcast, confirming that it had remained his wallpaper for two years. Even after achieving Super Bowl glory, Hurts insists on keeping this image as a reminder. 'I guess people anticipate me to change it, it’s just a wallpaper. It’s a humble reminder for me,' he said in a recent interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' 'It’s gonna remain. There’s no urgency to change it.





