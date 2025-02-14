Jalen Hurts Reflects on Kellen Moore's Impact as Eagles Seek New Offensive Coordinator

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discusses the departure of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the challenges and opportunities of working with a new coordinator for the upcoming season.

Jalen Hurts , the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, is preparing for his sixth season in the NFL , and with it, his fifth different offensive coordinator . This is a familiar scenario for Hurts, who has worked with a new offensive scheme under each head coach. As the Eagles transition from Kellen Moore to a new coordinator, Hurts reflects on Moore's impact on his development as a quarterback, noting that Moore instilled valuable knowledge and helped him grow.

Hurts acknowledges the importance of continuity in an offense and expresses his hope for a smooth transition under the next coordinator. Despite past experiences with different offensive schemes, Hurts recognizes that every coordinator brings their unique approach and emphasizes the need to mesh those ideas effectively.Hurts highlights his improved performance last season as he became more assertive and in sync with Moore's offensive system. The Eagles' strong run after their bye week, where they secured a franchise-record 10 consecutive wins, solidified this connection. While there is speculation that passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo could be the next offensive coordinator, Hurts emphasizes that Patullo's role demands a different skill set. Despite the ongoing coaching changes, Hurts remains confident in his ability to adapt and learn, focusing on being the best quarterback he can be. He recognizes the importance of his role in the offense and the need to build chemistry with whoever takes over as the offensive coordinator. Hurts' experience with various offensive schemes and his ability to adapt quickly have proven valuable assets throughout his career.





