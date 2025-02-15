Jalen Brunson: The Dark Horse to Watch in the NBA 3-Point Contest

While Damian Lillard is the favorite to win his third consecutive 3-point contest, Jalen Brunson presents a compelling case as a dark horse contender. Brunson's shooting skills and previous experience in the contest make him a valuable bet for this weekend's event.

While all eyes are on Damian Lillard and Buddy Hield in this weekend's festivities in the Bay Area, Jalen Brunson has emerged as our favorite bet for Saturday night's 3-point contest at the Chase Center. The 3-Point Contest has gotten increasingly complicated over the years with new modifications added almost annually. Familiarize yourself with the latest rules before wagering on the event. Four of the five racks contain four NBA game balls and one tri-colored 'moneyball.

' The fifth rack contains five tri-colored moneyballs. Players choose in advance where they would like to have the moneyball rack positioned. There are two additional 'Starry Range' ball pedestals, one between racks 2 and 3, and the other between racks 3 and 4. These shots are 29 feet and 9 inches from the basket (six feet behind the arc) and are worth three points each. The order of the competition is determined by a random draw, except for the previous year's winner, who automatically goes at the end of the opening round. The three players with the highest scores in the opening round will advance to the championship round. If there is a tie to determine the championship round participants, a 30-second tie-breaker round will take place between the tied players. The order for the Final Round will be the inverse of the opening round scores (i.e., the player with the lowest score shoots first). If a tie occurs in the final round, a full 70-second tiebreaker round will be used to determine the champion.Lillard has won this contest in each of the past two years and this will be his fifth year competing. Not only is he a previous winner of this competition after taking home the award in 2020. He also took part in the 3-point contest in 2019 and 2023 and made it to the Final Round in each of those years as well. That said, it's worth pointing out that Hield has a modest 36.3 3PT% this season — the second-lowest of anybody in the competition. That number has dipped to just 31.9% at home, so the Warriors veteran might not benefit from home-court advantage at the Chase Center. Garland drained a game-winning shot from the logo against the Pistons last week, showing the range needed to make those 'Starry ball' shots.With Lillard's experience and recent history as a back-to-back champion, it's easy to see why he's the favorite. That said, there's a lot of volatility when it comes to 3-point shooting, and several other players provide better value. One of those players is New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who took part in this contest last year and had a disappointing sixth-place result with 24 points. Brunson has made no secret of the fact that he's motivated to do much better this year, and I think the previous experience will prove invaluable. Brunson is a dead-eye shooter with the kind of quick and efficient release that lends itself to this competition. He's also the type of scorer that makes tough shots when the lights are at their brightest. Don't forget that the majority of shots in this contest come from above the break or on deep threes. Brunson shoots 40% from above the break, including a sizzling 42.5% on deep threes





NBA 3-Point Contest Jalen Brunson Damian Lillard Buddy Hield

