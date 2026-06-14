Jalen Brunson’s sister goes after his critics after Knicks’ NBA title win: ‘Now what?’

Erica Brunson didn’t hold back on her brother’s critics.

, calling out critics of her older brother who claimed that he was not a player capable of leading his team to a championship. Erica Brunson called out critics of her older brother after the Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years.

Erica then reposted a clip from Colin Cowherd’s show “The Herd” where the longtime sports personality claimed Brunson was “a number two, on a great team a three. ” It’s going to be difficult for Brunson’s critics to keep it up.

With his huge performance in the closeout Game 5 and the upswing the Knicks have been on since his arrival in free agency in 2022, Brunson has cemented his place as one of theNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson holds the MVP trophy after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson motions after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio.

In the past four years with Brunson, the Knicks have won at least one playoff series every season. In the 21 seasons before the three-time All-Star? The Knicks won one playoff series.

“I didn’t respond to them then, I’m damn sure not gonna respond to them now,” Brunson said pointedly. Erica Brunson called out critics of her older brother after the Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson holds the MVP trophy after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson motions after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio.





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