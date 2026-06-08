Jalen Brunson's Latest Nike Kobe Sneakers Get an Early Release in NYC Ahead of Finals Game 3

Ahead of NBA Finals Game 3, Foot Locker will host an early release in NYC only for the Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro NY vs NY. Find out how to buy the sneaker here.

Monday night, as the Knicks will play their first home game at the ultimate stage in more than 25 years, and with a 2-0 series lead to boot.

Leaning into the moment,“NY vs NY” will drop Monday through a mobile launch hitting four boroughs in New York City. Made for the annual high school street ball tournament that gives it its name, the sneaker was previously worn by Brunson during game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, in which the Knicks overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.

The star guard led the charge with a 38-point performance including the basket that sent the game into overtime with 19 seconds remaining. Nike's Mind-altering Sold-out Shoe Is Coming Back in All BlackProtro, it appears to be made to invoke both the Statue of Liberty and the Knicks. The bulk of the shoe is rendered in the same shade of green as the oxidized copper, and splotches of blue and orange come via paneling and beneath the translucent blue outsole.

Kobe 5 Protro “NY vs NY” will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a truck hitsstores in Manhattan , The Bronx , Queens and Brooklyn . Exact timing for each stop has not been announced.

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