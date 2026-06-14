Jalen Brunson's Career a Testimony to Hard Work Over Talent

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson's career serves as a reminder that hard work and perseverance can be more important than natural talent, as he has faced numerous doubters throughout his career.

Most athletes, when they tell you that no one believed in them, are lying. It is a lie more for themselves than anyone else, the mechanical rabbit they’ve invented to chase, the demon that drives them given some imaginary personification of doubters they have proven wrong and triumphantly overcome.

Michael Jordan was most famous for this — he once scored 50-plus points on a poor schmuck named LaBradford Smith he claimed had insulted him, a story Jordan made up out of whole cloth just so he’d have motivation to win that night — but it is fundamental to every athlete’s self-mythos. No one wants to admit that they are the best player in the world because they have been blessed by the gods with height, perfect eyesight, ideal muscular foundation or simply talent bestowed upon them at birth by genealogical good fortune, something that has been plainly obvious to anyone who has ever met them since they were a very small child.

So, they make up doubters, skeptics—haters. It makes the athlete push harder. It makes them better. But it does not make this lie any more true.is that this is not a lie.

Brunson really has been doubted his entire career. Coming out of Villanova—where he had won two NCAA championships—he wasn’t drafted until the second round, behind Elie Okobo, Dzanan Mussa and Chandler Hutchison; most draft recaps written at the time. The team that drafted him, the Dallas Mavericks, considered him a backup to Dennis Smith Jr.; he would not even start the majority of the games he played for the Mavericks until his fourth season.

Dallas eventually let him leave in free agency, thinking him expendable for a team that was building around Luka Doncic . When the Knicks signed Brunson, it was considered by most NBA observers as a wild overpay and perhaps even a favor to his dad, a former Knick.

Brunson has always been seen as too small at 6-foot-2, too slow, too much of a combo guard, too limited defensively, just toofrom what NBA coaches, staffs and even opponents were looking for or wanted. This held true as late as these very playoffs, when Brunson’s size was thought to be the Knicks’ primary weakness that opponents could exploit. Brunson didn’t have to invent doubters. He has been surrounded by them his entire life.

And it’s why he was the absolute perfect person to bring the Knicks — the woebegone, wretched, forever heartbreaking Knicks — their first title in 53 years. Which, oh yes, is exactly what he did on Saturday night, scoring 45 points in the most thrilling, Brunson way imaginable: He saw someone bigger than him, someone everyone thought would beat him, someone who the entire NBA complex believes may end up as the greatest player of all time … and he went right fucking at him. And beat him.

Knicks fans have been showing up and selling out Madison Square Garden for every single one of those 53 years, praying that someday their eternal and infernal investment in this awful team would pay off despite basically every other fanbase in the NBA, for good reason, finding this belief absurd and more than a little crazy. It wouldn’t have been right if the guy who won the title we’ve all been wanting so badly was some mercenary superstar.

It had to be someone like Brunson: Someone no one, truly, believed in. And someone who, with his father as a coach and his co-pilot in this whole journey, saw the Knicks, always, as family. And thus we all get to celebrate — whether we were in San Antonio, outside the Garden, in the streets of the five boroughs, wherever we were in the entire world — as members of the same family.

Saturday night, we hugged strangers, we screamed to the sky, we felt, wherever we were, like this was something we had all done together. Because we had.

There was Mitchell Robinson, the longest tenured Knick, the one who was here as a 20-year-old for a miserable Knicks team that went 17-65 the year after Bridges was drafted, making the offensive rebound that clinched the whole thing, outmuscling an increasingly rattled and downright violent Victor Wembanyama for the rebound that, for all intents and purposes, clinched the game. There was Leon Rose, the guy who put all this together, the one who was hired to run the Knicks right before Covid and went about things quietly, constructing this team piece-by-piece.

Signing Brunson was his masterstroke. But every piece after that came because of him too.

There was Mike Brown, a deeply respected veteran coach who was flexible yet insistent in the way of all great coaches, so giddy to have earned his first ring as a head coach that he led his team, on the dais, in an alternately bewildering and beguiling rendition of “Who Let the Dogs Out,” while barking. There were Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, two Villanova buddies, the heart and soul of a team that saw them as the missing ingredients and were absolutely right to do so.

There was Karl-Anthony Towns, one of the most maligned players in the NBA for nearly a decade, an all-time great guy , looking as giddy and shell-shocked as the rest of us, including Timothee Chalamet, grinning like the 14-year-old kid who thoughtHell, there was even Jim Dolan, apologizing to fans for it taking so long to finally win a championship and then screaming like the world’s biggest goober, which he is.

It is sort of perfect that when the Knicks at last won a title, they still had someone on the dais whom every New Yorker hates. And there was of course Brunson, so overwhelmed by his victory — by his truly unfathomable, unprecedented achievement that only he believed possible — that he literally could not speak. There is no one like Jalen Brunson, no precedent, no comparison, no parallel. He is the only one who could exist.

And he is ours. And there was you. And there was everyone around you. That’s what this Knicks run has been, this week, this month, this year, this decade, this 53-year-stretch: Something that everyone shared, for better and mostly worse.

The Knicks are the one universal team in New York City, the team that both Yankees fans and Mets fans love, the team they love as much on the Upper East Side as much as they do on Staten Island as much as they do in Bushwick as much as they do in Jackson Heights. Maybe you’ve lived and died with every Knicks win or loss for 53 years; maybe you just started watching this week. It doesn’t matter.

Because this is the sort of thing that happened to all of us, at once, and we shared it. We hugged our friends, we hugged our neighbors, we hugged strangers, we hugged anyone we could find, we hugged anyone we could get our arms around. This has been an explosion of joy the likes of which any New Yorker, past, present or future, will never, ever forget. The Knicks are champions.

They did it. We did it. Nobody believed this could happen. And they were wrong.

They were so gloriously, incredibly, mind-blowingly fucking wrong. Without jinxing it, we asked the ’73 champ and former U.S. senator about what a championship ring would mean after the 53-year drought. A federal judge has blocked the DoJ’s anti-weaponization fund indefinitely and ordered officials to assert in writing that it won’t go forward. The UFC cage fight celebrates America’s 250th .

Here’s a guide to the fight card, lawsuit, and drama over “the Claw. ”From Donald Trump Jr. to 2 Chainz, a guide to those raking it in today as the rocket-maker goes public. How a Long Island grandma and a crew of volunteer firefighters helped facilitate a ballot hijacking that changed New York elections forever. The president is digging in his heels on his unqualified DNI pick, though it’s jeopardizing tools allegedly needed to stop terrorists.

If you believe the latest gossip, Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s relationship survived a very silly scheme concocted by their exes. Critics say the systems we use to educate the brightest kids are flawed and exclusionary. What if it’s the very premise of giftedness that’s faulty? President Trump’s pick for governor officially finished in the top two — and unintentionally made life a lot easier for his Democratic rival.

Actual “before and after” photos show the Reflecting Pool doesn’t look much different. And contrary to Trump’s post, there are no adoring throngs. New York





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