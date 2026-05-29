Jalen Brunson on Juan Soto’s celebration gesture: ‘Pretty dope to see’

Even the biggest stars in the city want to be like Jalen Brunson.

Juan Soto paid homage to Brunson by doing his signature celebration during the Mets’ win over the Reds on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty dope to see,” Brunson said after practice Thursday, “for sure. ”“We just gotta keep cheering for the Knicks,” Soto said.

“Let’s go Knicks. ” Brown has gotten to know a few celebrity Knicks fans across his first season in charge but does not yet have a relationship with Ben Stiller.

“Ben Stiller was over there,” Brown said Thursday. “I don’t think I’ve ever met Ben, but he was over there, and she was like, ‘Ben’s over there. ’ I was like, ‘Go get a picture. I’m sure he’ll take a picture with you.

’ , ‘No, I can’t do it. ’ ”“I am available for any picture any time with any member of Mike Brown’s immediate or extended family or friends,” Stiller posted Thursday.

“This man has taken us to the finals. In his first year here. ” “I’ve actually gotten to know Fat Joe a little bit,” Brown said.

“He used to kill me about my shoes. He used to kill me. He’d try to tell me I need to get some Nikes because they got more cushion and all this stuff. He took a picture with my stepson and my stepson was fired up, and I’ve always been a fan of his.

But he’s probably the only one that I’ve really gotten to know. ”Brunson was around the Knicks the last time they made the Finals, in 1999, because his father Rick — who is now an assistant — was a bench player on the team. But he is not ready to speak about what being the one to help get the Knicks back to the Finals means for his family.





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