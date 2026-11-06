Jalen Brunson Makes Dream SVU Guest Appearance as Detective Madison

New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson fulfills Mariska Hargitay's wish by making a cameo appearance on Law and Order: SVU, playing a detective in the episode Forsaken and assisting Olivia Benson with an investigation.

Mariska Hargitay’s dreams of a Jalen Brunson guest appearance on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” have become a reality.saying she was manifesting a cameo from the New York Knicks captain.

Now, fans of the NBC series can watch the basketball player flex his acting muscles in the latest episode. Brunson plays a character named Detective Madison in an episode titled “Forsaken,” which airs on NBC Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. It will also stream on Peacock the next day. The Knicks player appears in one scene and assists Olivia Benson with an investigation.

Also read From Defense to Detective: How to Watch Jalen Brunson Make His Law & Order: SVU Debut Tonight

When the two meet at a coffee shop, Benson greets her colleague by saying, “Detective Madison, look at you out of uniform, huh? Congratulations on the promotion. ”“Thanks captain. Focused on my goals, gave it 110 %.

Things worked out,” he says. The two briefly discuss an assault investigation then Benson is on her way as she makes a phone call. Hargitay, a die-hard Knicks fan, visited Studio 1A over the summer and hinted at a potential collaboration with Brunson.

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“And I’m hoping that we might — don’t tell anyone, but — see on ‘SVU,’” she told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie. The following month, the official “Law and Order” Instagram page posted a video of Brunson saying he wanted to “try to get on ‘SVU. ’” In the next slide, they shared a photo of the athlete with the cast of the show.

“When the plans finally make it out of the group chat 🤌 Jalen Brunson is officially headed to #SVU! ” the caption read.

While promoting the upcoming season premiere of “Law and Order,” the show’s Instagram page posted a photo of Hargitay and Brunson on set and shared the following caption: “Two iconic New York Captains walk onto a set… 📸 Hargitay has spoken about her admiration of Brunson on several occasions, referring to him as a “friend” and calling him “my inspiration” in June while appearing on