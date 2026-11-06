US
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jalen Brunson Makes Dream SVU Guest Appearance as Detective Madison

TODAYshow#389 in United States
Jalen Brunson Makes Dream SVU Guest Appearance as Detective Madison
Jalen Brunson · Law And Order SVU · Mariska Hargitay
Advertisement

New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson fulfills Mariska Hargitay's wish by making a cameo appearance on Law and Order: SVU, playing a detective in the episode Forsaken and assisting Olivia Benson with an investigation.

Mariska Hargitay’s dreams of a Jalen Brunson guest appearance on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” have become a reality.saying she was manifesting a cameo from the New York Knicks captain.

Now, fans of the NBC series can watch the basketball player flex his acting muscles in the latest episode. Brunson plays a character named Detective Madison in an episode titled “Forsaken,” which airs on NBC Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. It will also stream on Peacock the next day. The Knicks player appears in one scene and assists Olivia Benson with an investigation.

Also readFrom Defense to Detective: How to Watch Jalen Brunson Make His Law & Order: SVU Debut Tonight

When the two meet at a coffee shop, Benson greets her colleague by saying, “Detective Madison, look at you out of uniform, huh? Congratulations on the promotion. ”“Thanks captain. Focused on my goals, gave it 110 %.

Things worked out,” he says. The two briefly discuss an assault investigation then Benson is on her way as she makes a phone call. Hargitay, a die-hard Knicks fan, visited Studio 1A over the summer and hinted at a potential collaboration with Brunson.

Advertisement

“And I’m hoping that we might — don’t tell anyone, but — see on ‘SVU,’” she told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie. The following month, the official “Law and Order” Instagram page posted a video of Brunson saying he wanted to “try to get on ‘SVU. ’” In the next slide, they shared a photo of the athlete with the cast of the show.

“When the plans finally make it out of the group chat 🤌 Jalen Brunson is officially headed to #SVU! ” the caption read.

While promoting the upcoming season premiere of “Law and Order,” the show’s Instagram page posted a photo of Hargitay and Brunson on set and shared the following caption: “Two iconic New York Captains walk onto a set… 📸 Hargitay has spoken about her admiration of Brunson on several occasions, referring to him as a “friend” and calling him “my inspiration” in June while appearing on

TODAYshow#389 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Jalen Brunson Law And Order SVU Mariska Hargitay New York Knicks TV News

More on Entertainment

See all

How to watch Jalen Brunson guest star on ‘Law and Order: SVU’ for free

Jalen Brunson is joining another elite squad.

nypost

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextHow to watch Jalen Brunson guest star on ‘Law and Order: SVU’ for free