Jalen Brunson, Knicks make NBA Playoff history with Game 1 win over Spurs

With their Game 1 win at San Antonio, the Knicks achieved a historic feat no other team has accomplished in the NBA Playoffs.

They further extended their impressive streak by taking the first game of the series against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs by double digits, 105-95. While the Knicks didn't play particularly well throughout the game, they turned up the intensity when it mattered.

With the game tied heading into the fourth quarter, the more experienced New York team made the key plays and shots, forced turnovers, and controlled the game to steal a 1-0 series lead in San Antonio. Jalen Brunson once again led his squad with 30 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists and a block.

Not only was it the Knicks' 12th straight win in their dominant playoff run, but it was also their seventh-straight win by double digits in a playoff road game. That officially made history as no other NBA team has accomplished that feat. Their previous six road wins came at Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals, Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and at Atlanta in the first round.

Their past two series were perfect sweeps, with the Knicks needing six games to defeat the Atlanta Hawks before that. However, something seemed to click in that first round. Brunson has continued to show his excellence as a breakout star and highly capable closer in games under this sort of pressure. The Spurs held leads at various stretches and appeared as if they had control of the game, especially when Brunson left the court several times with injury scares.

However, the 6-foot-2 guard showed grit and perseverance in continuing to play despite tweaking his knee and ankle at various moments, even going to the locker room briefly before returning to the game. Along with his huge performance, one has to give Towns his due for stepping up big against Wemby and being aggressive on offense to help lead the Knicks' charge. Now they'll just need to win three more times to claim the championship.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs tips off on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET from San Antonio.





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