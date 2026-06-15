Jalen Brunson Defends Monica McNutt from Swiftie Backlash After Hot Mic Moment: 'Cut Her Some Slack'

NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson came to the defense of Knicks radio analyst Monica McNutt after a hot mic caught her questioning Taylor Swift's fandom, sparking a Swiftie firestorm. Brunson's postgame plea for forgiveness highlights the intersection of sports and pop culture.

NBA Champion Comes to Analyst's Defense

NBA Champion Comes to Analyst's Defense

In a moment that electrified the post-game celebration, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson used his NBA Finals victory platform to defend radio analyst Monica McNutt, who had faced intense backlash from Taylor Swift 's fanbase after a hot-mic incident during Game 4. Brunson, fresh off winning Finals MVP after the Knicks' championship-clinching win over the San Antonio Spurs, intercepted McNutt during a live postgame interview to address the controversy directly.

In a moment that electrified the post-game celebration, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson used his NBA Finals victory platform to defend radio analyst Monica McNutt, who had faced intense backlash from Taylor Swift's fanbase after a hot-mic incident during Game 4. Brunson, fresh off winning Finals MVP after the Knicks' championship-clinching win over the San Antonio Spurs, intercepted McNutt during a live postgame interview to address the controversy directly.

“I just want to say something to the Swifties. She’s a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good, I promise,” Brunson said, smiling as he took the microphone from McNutt. He added, “You better be good to her.”

The moment capped a whirlwind week for McNutt, the Knicks' lead radio analyst and ESPN commentator. During Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, a live microphone caught her remarking as Swift was shown courtside: “Is that Taylor Swift? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl.” The comment instantly went viral, sparking a firestorm among Swift's devoted fanbase, known as Swifties, who flooded social media with criticism.

Swift's Knicks Loyalty Under Scrutiny

McNutt's comment touched a nerve because Swift has long been associated with New York City and the Knicks. She performed the national anthem at Madison Square Garden at age 12, has attended games for years, and even owns an Amar'e Stoudemire Knicks jersey—a detail she shared in a 2014 interview with TIME. Swift has also been spotted at games alongside friends like the Haim sisters, wearing custom “Stevie Knicks” shirts. However, her recent appearances with fiancé Travis Kelce at other NBA and NFL events have led some to question her allegiance, a point McNutt later said she was reacting to.

The backlash was swift and fierce. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted, “Damn. Hate to see [Monica McNutt] hating on Taylor Swift… Knicks are falling apart at the seams.” On Reddit, fans debated whether Swift was a “poser” or a genuine supporter, with many pointing to her years of residency in New York and her past Knicks fandom.

McNutt's Apology and Clarification

The next morning, McNutt issued a semi-apology on her radio show, saying, “I did not know of her Knicks loyalty, but shout out T Swift, we can be united in orange and blue. It’s fine.” In a later interview with TMZ Sports, she elaborated: “I stand by what I said on the radio, but I no longer question her bonafides after learning she owns an Amar'e Stoudemire jersey.” She also appeared onThe Breakfast Club, explaining, “I have not seen her all season,” referring to Swift's absence from Knicks games during the regular season.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of one of the most dramatic games in NBA Finals history. The Knicks, trailing by as many as 29 points, mounted the largest comeback in Finals history to win 107-106, forcing a Game 5 that they would eventually win to claim the franchise's first championship in 53 years.

Brunson's Role as Unifier

Brunson's defense of McNutt was seen as a unifying gesture, bridging the worlds of basketball and pop culture. The MVP's lighthearted but firm message resonated with fans on both sides. On social media, many praised Brunson for his maturity and leadership, with one user writing, “Brunson just became the MVP of diplomacy too.”

The incident also highlighted the intense scrutiny public figures face in the age of hot mics and viral moments. For McNutt, a respected analyst known for her sharp commentary, the episode was a reminder of the power of fandom—and the importance of context. For Swift, it was yet another example of her ability to dominate headlines, even when she's just sitting courtside.

As the Knicks celebrate their long-awaited championship, the Brunson-McNutt-Swift triangle will be remembered as one of the more unexpected subplots of the 2026 NBA Finals. And for Swifties, Brunson's message was clear: it's all good.





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