Jalen Brunson defends Monica McNutt after Knicks radio voice clashes with Taylor Swift fans

Knicks star Jalen Brunson came to the defense of radio broadcaster Monica McNutt after she faced backlash from Taylor Swift's fans for questioning Swift's allegiance to the Knicks during the NBA Finals. McNutt had referred to Swift as 'not a Knicks fan' in a hot mic moment, sparking debate among Swifties. Brunson urged fans to 'cut her some slack' while McNutt clarified her comments, acknowledging Swift's Amar'e Stoudemire jersey and potential loyalty to the team.

who led the Knicks to the franchise’s first championship in 53 years on Saturday night , took a moment to defend Monica McNutt against Taylor Swift ’s fans after the Knicks radio voice drew their ire during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

“You better be good to her,” Brunson said after joyously bumping McNutt. “I just want to say something to the Swifties: She’s a really good one, cut her some slack. It’s all good. I promise.

”“She’s not a Knicks fan,” said McNutt in an apparent hot mic moment.

“Get out of here, girl. ” While Swift has a home in New York City and has appeared at Knicks games through the years — even taking photographs with players — her fandom was called into question during this posteason afterNBAE via Getty Images Kelce, and to a lesser extent Swift, cheered on Cleveland as they got bulldozed by the Knicks juggernaut, 121-108, on New York’s way to a four-game sweep.with her friends, the Haim sisters, wearing blue and orange Knicks novelty shirts with the pop star’s reading “Stevie Knicks.

” Swift went crazy during and after the Knicks’ miraculous 29-point comeback that was the defining game of these NBA Finals.

“Swifties, I appreciate your passion, I said what I said,” McNutt said. “Here’s the deal, if I’m wrong, I am wrong apparently because she’s got an original Amar’e Stoudemire jersey. I misspoke. I did not know.

But here’s the deal, context, I literally just did a piece on Celebrity Row. I’ve been with his organization for five years. I know these folks — Ben Stiller, his wife Christine , Spike Lee, Fat Joe. I had not seen her here this year or last year and we just saw her in Cleveland with her fiancé .

“Obviously Travis supports the Cavs. She didn’t have any Knicks paraphernalia , so I didn’t know of her Knicks loyalty. But shoutout to T. Swift, we can be united in orange and blue, it’s fine.

“I did not know, I apologize if I’m wrong and apparently i am wrong and that fine but I did not know, because come on now — every Knicks fan has been in the building this year. So it’s all good. ”Premium Framed 2026 Championship Front & Back Cover Whether they were screaming at the TV at home or chanting down Seventh Avenue, every Knicks fan needs a permanent reminder of the year New York took back the basketball world.

Plaque Cover – June 11, 2026If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover. Now, McNutt has Brunson publicly on her side. The newly minted NBA Finals MVP’s moment of support could help calm Swift’s rabid fans after he dropped 45 points in a performance for the ages in Game 5.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jalen Brunson Monica Mcnutt Taylor Swift Knicks NBA Finals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Analyst Monica McNutt Faces Backlash Over Taylor Swift Hot Mic CommentESPN analyst Monica McNutt was caught on a hot mic questioning Taylor Swift's fandom at a Knicks game, sparking online debate about race and sports commentary.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson says the Knicks’ mindset hasn’t changed after wild Game 4 comebackDespite leading the Finals 3-1 after a historic comeback, Jalen Brunson says the Knicks are treating the series as if it’s just beginning.

Read more »

There's No Question Who Darius Acuff's Attention Is On During 2026 NBA FinalsRazorbacks' All-American keeping a close eye on Jalen Brunson during Knicks' postseason run

Read more »

Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks to NBA Title, Defends Taylor Swift's FandomJalen Brunson won Finals MVP as the Knicks defeated the Spurs in Game 5. He defended Taylor Swift's fandom after ESPN's Monica McNutt questioned it. Swift attended Game 4 and received support from Brunson and Knicks WAGs.

Read more »