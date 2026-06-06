Jalen Brunson blinked— and somehow the Knicks held on

It felt like eons since Jalen Brunson had looked so cold in such a big moment, missing open shots he could hit with his eyes closed.

It felt like eons since Jalen Brunson had looked so cold in such a big moment, missing open shots he could normally hit with his eyes closed.

The Knicks superstar had made seven shots. He’d missed 18, the last coming on a go-ahead attempt from the elbow with 15 seconds left, giving the Spurs a chance to hold for the final shot of regulation in a tie game.and Brunson scooped up the ball, getting bumped by the Spurs big man to get sent to the free-throw line with 9.5 seconds remaining.

Jalen Brunson had an up-and-down night in the Knicks’ 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026 in San Antonio. Even on this miserable shooting night — even if there was a draft of every player in NBA history — the Knicks had the only player they would ever want at the line with the game on the line. Brunson made the first, putting the Knicks ahead.

Then, the impossible: his first missed free throw of the NBA Finals, putting the Knicks in jeopardy of returning to New York with the series even. The nightmare ended when Wembanyama missed the potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds, putting the Knicks two wins from achieving a dream that is 53 years in the making,Jason Szenes for The New York Post “We had to do a good job of staying composed in those situations,” Brunson said.

“It’s a credit to the character that this team has. Not being able to fold in situations like that is key to winning games like this. At this stage of the season, things aren’t going to be pretty. It’s going to be ugly.

It’s going to be grinded out. It’s simple as that. ” Brunson shot 12-of-31 in Game 1, but finished with 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to clinch the Knicks’ first NBA Finals win in 27 years. The Spurs did everything to ensure he wouldn’t maintain his momentum, guarding him 94 feet, blitzing him with double-teams and bumping him at every opportunity.

“We’re just trying to make it difficult on him,” Fox said. “I think we’ve done a good job in both games. He’s made big shots at the end of games. He’s a hell of a player.

”Jalen Brunson and Spurs guard De’aaron Fox have a heated moment during the Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Spurs. As the Spurs rallied back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit, Bruson struggled, getting blocked on a drive with four minutes left, then missing back-to-back 3-pointers.

Finally, the clutch gene kicked in as Brunson converted a reverse lay-in over Wembanyama with 1:56 remaining to put the Knicks up by three, then delivered a patented midrange jumper to even the score with 39 seconds remaining. Buy Now “For J.B. , you call it rough shooting nights, I see him hitting the free throw to give us the game,” Karl-Anthony Towns said.

“The last game, he hit some of the craziest shots I’ve seen to give us the game … I see Captain Clutch doing what he’s always been doing since I got here … No. 11 can’t be messed with. ” Jalen Brunson had an up-and-down night in the Knicks' 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026 in San Antonio.

Jason Szenes for The New York Post Jalen Brunson and Spurs guard De'aaron Fox have a heated moment during the Knicks' Game 2 win over the Spurs.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Jalen Brunson Nba Finals New York Knicks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jalen Brunson Had Heated Moment With a Courtside Spurs Fan Right After Knicks’ Game 1 WinThe Knicks’ star had some words for a fan after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson Wasn’t the Only Knicks Hero in Game 1 vs. SpursGood morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe the Knicks—the Knicks—won an NBA Finals game. In today’s SI:AM: 🗽 Knicks take Game 1 💰 Biggest threat

Read more »

NBA FINALS: Everyone is better than Jalen Brunson until it is time to be better than Jalen BrunsonEveryone is better than Jalen Brunson until it is time to be better than Jalen Brunson.

Read more »

From The Sports Desk: Jalen Brunson, ‘Captain Clutch,’ ices Game 1 for KnicksBrunson hit two shots in the final minutes to seal Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Plus, Mexico’s teenage sensation Gilberto Mora is today’s World Cup spotlight.

Read more »