Jalen Brunson: A Dark Horse Bet to Win the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

While Damian Lillard is the favorite, Jalen Brunson presents a strong case as a dark horse bet to win the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. This article analyzes Brunson's skills and previous experience, highlighting his potential for a standout performance.

While all eyes are on Damian Lillard and Buddy Hield in the upcoming NBA All-Star 3-point contest , Jalen Brunson presents a compelling dark horse bet. The 3-point contest has evolved into a complex spectacle over the years, with new rule modifications introduced almost annually. Understanding these intricacies is crucial before placing any wagers.

Four of the five racks feature four standard NBA game balls and one tri-colored 'moneyball,' while the fifth rack contains five tri-colored moneyballs. Players strategize by selecting the placement of the moneyball rack beforehand. Two additional 'Starry Range' ball pedestals, positioned between racks 2 and 3, and racks 3 and 4, offer shots from 29 feet and 9 inches, worth three points each. The competition unfolds through a random draw order, except for the previous year's winner, who automatically shoots last in the opening round. The top three scorers advance to the championship round. A 30-second tiebreaker ensues if scores are tied to determine the final three participants. The final round order is reversed based on opening round scores, with the lowest scorer shooting first. A full 70-second tiebreaker is employed if scores are tied in the final round. \ Damian Lillard, the reigning back-to-back champion, enters this competition as the favorite. His experience and recent history make him a formidable contender. However, the unpredictable nature of 3-point shooting opens opportunities for value bets on other players. Jalen Brunson, a New York Knicks point guard, participated last year but placed a disappointing sixth with 24 points. Brunson has expressed a strong desire to improve his performance this year, and his previous experience will prove invaluable. Brunson's consistent shooting accuracy, quick release, and ability to make clutch shots under pressure are assets in this competition. Notably, a significant portion of the shots come from above the break or on deep threes, an area where Brunson excels, boasting a 40% shooting percentage from above the break, including a remarkable 42.5% on deep threes. \While Lillard's experience and dominance are undeniable, Brunson's skillset and determination make him a compelling alternative bet. The 3-point contest often surprises, and Brunson's potential for a breakout performance shouldn't be underestimated





Covers / 🏆 341. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Jalen Brunson Damian Lillard Buddy Hield Betting Sports Betting Dark Horse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jalen Brunson draws inspiration from Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni ending doubts with Super Bowl runJalen Brunson, devoted fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, said he draws inspiration from a Super Bowl run that was forged after very loud doubting of the quarterback and coach.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks Prevail in Return to PhiladelphiaThe New York Knicks' Villanova contingent once again came up big at Wells Fargo Center.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson Defends Karl-Anthony Towns Wearing Eagles Sweater to Knicks-76ers GameBrunson is a fellow Eagles fan and stuck up for Towns wearing Philadelphia gear to a Knicks game.

Read more »

Knicks star Jalen Brunson on the sunglasses, skincare and sports drinks he swears by'This is constantly in my routine. Helps refresh my skin in between all the travel and workouts.'

Read more »

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson carry Knicks to victory over NetsThe New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson, KAT are first Knicks’ duo to start in All-Star Game in 50 yearsJalen Brunson, KAT are first Knicks' duo to start in All-Star Game in 50 years

Read more »