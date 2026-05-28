Jakub Mensik Collapses in Extreme Heat at French Open, Novak Djokovic Calls for Policy Change

Czech tennis player Jakub Mensik collapsed after a five-set victory at the French Open amid scorching temperatures, describing the conditions as 'insane'. Novak Djokovic has urged Grand Slams to adopt heat suspension rules similar to the Australian Open.

The extreme heat at the French Open has severely impacted players, most notably Czech star Jakub Mensik , who collapsed after a grueling five-set second-round match and required a wheelchair to leave the court.

Mensik described the conditions as 'insane' following a four-hour and 41-minute battle against Mariano Navone in the scorching Roland Garros sun. The match concluded with a decisive fifth-set tie-break, which Mensik won 13-11, securing a 6-3 2-6 6-4 1-6 7-6 victory. Immediately after hitting the winning point, Mensik dropped to the clay, suffering from severe cramps. Paramedics provided ice packs, which he used as a pillow while lying on the dirt.

His opponent, Navone, checked on him before they shook hands. After more than five minutes, Mensik managed to stand and take a few steps toward the exit, but his face drained of color, necessitating assistance into a wheelchair and an ice pack placed on his head.

'It's insane to play in this weather and especially in front of the sun,' Mensik said. 'To be there for more than four-and-a-half hours, that's just insane. Even with the breaks, you don't have that much time.

' He added, 'When I hit the last point, the last winner, the emotions went out and my body just turned off. I was not able to do anything.

' The 20-year-old, who is one of only two players to defeat Jannik Sinner this year, clutched his thigh after serving the final point but still managed to hit a forehand winner before collapsing. Players and spectators have endured unbearable conditions all week in Paris, with temperatures consistently in the mid-30s Celsius. Many seats in the sun-exposed Court Philippe-Chatrier remained empty during Novak Djokovic's victory over Valentin Royer.

Djokovic subsequently called for the French Open and other Grand Slams to adopt a rule used at the Australian Open, where play is suspended on outside courts if temperatures reach a certain threshold.

'Honestly, with Grand Slams it shouldn't be an issue because we have so many courts,' Djokovic stated. 'We have lights. You have big courts. You can play the matches.

You can reschedule them on some other courts and still have the crowd in the stadium and everything. Is it ideal to go over midnight and have? It's not. But if you have certain days that you have extreme heat and conditions, then maybe that's something to consider.

' Players have employed various strategies to cope with the heat, including packing towels with ice. Casper Ruud described feeling 'a bit like heatstroke,' comparing it to a previous experience in Washington where he had to retire.

'That was the only time I've felt the same way as today, where I was really dizzy at times, totally exhausted, and practically walking around like a zombie,' Ruud said. Eva Lys, after playing in the midday heat, remarked, 'The conditions were very difficult. I made a point of drinking a lot and hoping I wouldn't be the one to collapse. Everything you drink, you sweat out.

Running from right to left, you sweat buckets, the racket doesn't stay in your hand, it's not easy. Generally, I don't have a problem with the heat until it gets as hot as it has been the last few days. You have to pay incredibly close attention to your diet, how much you drink, and that you're getting enough salt and electrolytes.

' Former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek noted changes in ball behavior due to the heat: 'When we first arrived here, it was around 16 degrees Celsius and the ball was extremely heavy. You could put your entire body weight and all your power into the ball and still feel like you were in control. Now you need much more feel, and you can't take too many risks. It's also a bit easier to play higher and with spin.

The ball bounces faster off the ground, which gives you an advantage, I would say. But first, you have to be able to control the ball because it's faster in the air and it's easier to hit it out of bounds.

' The French Open uses two wet bulb sensors to monitor heat-one on Court Philippe Chatrier and one on Court 14. Players are entitled to 10-minute breaks after the second set in women's matches and after the third set in men's matches. Matches can be suspended if temperatures soar further. In other news, Fran Jones became the fifth British player to exit the tournament, leaving Katie Boulter as the last British hope.

Jones lost 6-0, 7-6 to Czech 27th seed Marie Bouzkova, a scoreline similar to Emma Raducanu's first-round defeat. Boulter is set to face 28th seed Anastasia Potapova in an attempt to keep British hopes alive





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