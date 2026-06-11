Jakob Nowell, frontman of the fourth incarnation of Sublime, discusses the band’s legacy and new album

Jakob Nowell, the frontman of the fourth incarnation of Sublime, discusses the band’s legacy and the new album they released via Zoom from their home in Long Beach, Calif. He views this incarnation as the V4 of Sublime and aims to bring something new to both the new and old fans.

s late Bradley Nowell, and frontman for the genre-blending band himself since 2023, Jakob Nowell is something of a scholar when it comes to the group’s history and legacy.

So he views this incarnation — which releases a new album, via Zoom from his home in Long Beach, Calif. , ‘Sublime classic’ — as the fourth iteration of the band, following the original lineup that formed in 1988 and ran through the death of their drummer, Bud Gaugh, in 1996. The trio released three albums, including a five-times platinum self-titled effort in 1996, and scored enduring hits such as ‘What I Got,’ ‘Santeria’ and ‘Wrong Way.

’ Jakob Nowell, who was 11 months old when his father died, considers this incarnation as the V4 of Sublime and aims to bring something new to both the new and old fans





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Sublime Jakob Nowell Fourth Incarnation Legacy New Album Zoom Long Beach Calif. Punk Band

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