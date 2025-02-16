Jakob Junis Close to Joining Cleveland Guardians

Veteran righty Jakob Junis is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Guardians. The contract is worth $4.5 million and is pending a physical. Junis has pitched in both the starting rotation and bullpen throughout his career and could fill a number of roles for the Guardians.

Veteran right-hander Jakob Junis is nearing a one-year agreement with the Cleveland Guardians , contingent upon a successful physical examination. According to reports, the deal, valued at $4.5 million, is close to being finalized. While the club has yet to officially confirm the contract, Junis is expected to join the Guardians soon.Junis, 32, honed his skills in the Kansas City organization and enjoyed a five-season stint with the Royals.

Over the past few years, he has showcased his versatility, pitching in long relief and transitioning between the bullpen and starting rotation. Last season, Junis split his time between Milwaukee and Cincinnati, making 24 appearances with six starts and one save. He demonstrated impressive consistency, recording a 2.69 ERA across 67 innings pitched.The Guardians have a roster spot available for Junis. Sam Hentges is projected to miss the entire season due to shoulder surgery, paving the way for the left-hander to be placed on the 60-day injured list. This opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Junis. The key question now is how the Guardians will utilize Junis's talents. The team anticipates having at least two open spots in its starting rotation and three in its bullpen, allowing Junis to fulfill either role. He could vie for a starting position against Triston McKenzie, Joey Cantillo, Logan Allen, Slade Cecconi, and Ben Lively, competing to secure a spot in the starting five early in the season. Junis's career trajectory includes successful stints both as a starter and a reliever. After making his debut as a starter for the Royals, he achieved prominence in 2022 as a reliever for the San Francisco Giants, boasting a 3.87 ERA and a career-high 26.2% strikeout rate in 80 innings. Junis, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound native of Rock Falls, Illinois, faced a setback with a shoulder injury after signing a $7 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the 2024 season. He suffered a freak accident when struck in the neck by a fly ball while fielding in the outfield, delaying his return. Cincinnati acquired Junis at the trade deadline as part of a deal that sent Frankie Montas to the Brewers. Junis eventually returned to the starting rotation for the Reds, showcasing his resilience with a 1.71 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 28 innings during his final four outings of the season.





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jakob Junis Cleveland Guardians Contract Starting Pitcher Relief Pitcher

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White Sox Sign Former Cleveland Guardians Standout RelieverFormer Cleveland Guardians arm James Karinchak signs with the Chicago White Sox.

Read more »

Cleveland Guardians Players Show Progress in Recovery, Set Sights on 2025 SeasonSeveral Cleveland Guardians players are making significant strides in their recoveries from injuries sustained at the end of the 2024 season. Pitchers Trevor Stephan and David Fry are both on track to return, while outfielder Oscar Valera is expected to be healthy and compete for a starting role.

Read more »

Cleveland Guardians Launch Affordable Streaming Service with Expanded ReachThe Cleveland Guardians announced a new streaming service that will offer fans blackout-free access to all local games for a cost of just $99.99 per season.

Read more »

Guardians provide update on Shane Bieber ahead of spring trainingThe Cleveland Guardians provided a positive update on RHP Shane Bieber’s rehab.

Read more »

Cleveland.com Journalist Laura Johnston Inspires Students at Cleveland Media AcademyLaura Johnston, content director at Cleveland.com, shared her inspiring journey from local politics coverage to leading the newsroom and producing a podcast. She emphasized the importance of internships, developing thick skin, and the rewarding nature of journalism, encouraging students to pursue their passions.

Read more »

Underground electrical fire in downtown Cleveland causes Justice Center to be closed FridayCleveland firefighters on Friday battled an underground fire outside the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland.

Read more »