KIRO Radio hosts challenge Rep. Shaun Scott's support for the UW Starbucks boycott, arguing it harms the local economy and ignores the value of major employers like Amazon.

KIRO Radio hosts Jake Skorheim and Tim Gaydos have issued a strong critique of Washington Representative Shaun Scott regarding his participation in a labor protest at the University of Washington. On November 12, Representative Scott joined students and workers to demand the university terminate its contract with Starbucks until union baristas secure a collective bargaining agreement. The rally, organized by the Seattle Starbucks Workers United coalition, featured the delivery of a petition to the university's administration building.

Hosts Question Economic Impact of Boycott

Skorheim and Gaydos challenged the rationale behind Representative Scott's involvement, questioning the logic of removing a major local employer from the state's economic ecosystem. The hosts argued that targeting a homegrown company like Starbucks would ultimately harm the Washington economy rather than help workers. They emphasized that such actions disrupt a system where consumers and businesses exchange value mutually, a fundamental aspect of capitalism that benefits both parties involved.

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Tim Gaydos specifically asked why the state would encourage the removal of one of Washington's best-known hometown companies. The hosts suggested that Representative Scott's stance ignored the broader economic contributions these corporations make, including tax revenue and philanthropy, which they argued are reinvested directly back into the local economy.

Skorheim Challenges Scott on Amazon and Unionization

The discussion shifted to a recorded exchange between Representative Scott and commentator Brandi Kruse regarding the economic value of major tech giants. In the clip, Scott suggested that workers could form unions and lobby for policies to create corporate structures similar to Amazon without what he termed "added layer of exploitation." Skorheim countered this assertion by asking what currently prevents Amazon workers from establishing their own independent versions of the company.

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Skorheim noted that if workers wished to put in the necessary sweat equity, there are no legal barriers stopping them from attempting to replicate such enterprises. The host argued that Representative Scott's comments reflected a viewpoint that was far-right compared to the prevailing political spectrum in Washington. Skorheim stated he was not advocating for hard-right conservative politics but rather highlighting that even moderate positions can appear extreme in the current political climate.

Gaydos Defends Capitalism and Local Revenue

Tim Gaydos joined the critique by focusing on the financial flows within the state. He questioned where Representative Scott believed the money from large corporations actually goes, asserting that it remains within the regional economy. Gaydos described a straightforward capitalist model where individuals provide money in exchange for goods or services, resulting in a mutually beneficial outcome for both the consumer and the provider.

The hosts criticized what they perceived as an attitude of envy toward successful businesses. They argued that questioning workers who take jobs elsewhere ignores the reality of a dynamic labor market. Gaydos expressed skepticism toward narratives that frame corporate success as inherently negative, suggesting that such viewpoints fail to account for the complexity of modern economic interactions.

Broader Political Context and Other Issues

The broadcast segment also touched upon other political developments in Washington. Jason Rantz was mentioned as criticizing Attorney General Nick Brown's handling of the legal defense for Initiative 638 and the legal actions taken by Seattle schools. Additionally, the hosts discussed Governor Bob Ferguson's proposal for fifteen percent budget cuts after a decade of growth and State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal's announcement that he will not run for a fourth term.

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Skorheim and Gaydos also addressed the political landscape in Ballard, noting a new local challenger to DoorDash. They questioned whether Reykdal's move indicated a pursuit of a higher office, suggesting that current political trends are driving significant changes in state leadership. The hosts maintained that their criticisms were rooted in a defense of traditional economic principles against what they viewed as increasingly radical political narratives.

Conclusion on Corporate Responsibility

The hosts concluded by reiterating their belief that major employers provide essential services and social goods. They argued that boycotting these entities undermines the economic stability that supports the very workers these protests aim to help. The segment served as a counter-narrative to the University of Washington Starbucks boycott, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong relationships between state government, educational institutions, and local businesses.