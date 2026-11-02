Jake Shears Embodies Rocky Horror After Tim Curry's Death

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears takes the role of Frank-N-Furter at Studio 54, honoring the legacy of the late Tim Curry in a new production.

Scissor Sisters vocalist Jake Shears has officially assumed the role of Frank-N-Furter in the Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show, taking over the iconic part at Studio 54. This casting comes shortly after the passing of original star Tim Curry, who died on August 25 at the age of 80, creating a poignant atmosphere for the production. Shears made his debut performance on September 11, replacing previous actor Paul Soileau and following Tony-nominated performer Luke Evans in the role. The timing of his arrival has turned the stage into a living memorial for the man who first defined the character on screen and stage.

The Legacy of the Sweet Transvestite

Tim Curry originally brought the character of Frank-N-Furter to life on London's West End in 1973 and later starred in the Jim Sharman-directed film released in 1975. His performance, characterized by a mellifluous voice, wildcat mannerisms, and wicked wit, remains the gold standard for the role. For decades, actors who have attempted to fill those spangled heels have existed in Curry's shadow, often glimmering but never fully replacing his cultural impact. Shears acknowledges this challenge, noting that stepping into the mad scientist's persona is a tall order given the history attached to the character.

Also read Jake Ferguson Injury Update: Latest News on Cowboys TE's Status in Week 8 Game

A Personal Connection to the Role

Shears describes the show as a sacred text and a Rosetta Stone for his personal growth, having discovered it at age 12 through a VHS tape his sister procured. The musical became a message in a bottle for him during his formative years, offering a sense of hope and community that resonated deeply with his identity. He recalls watching imagery on MTV and VH1 as a child and becoming obsessed with the Saturday night midnight screenings that followed. This lifelong devotion means that performing the role is not just a job but a culmination of his deepest fantasies and artistic inspirations.

Directorial Vision and Production Style

Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton directs the current production, steering it away from a hushed recreation toward a playful, campy reinvention. The show leans heavily into DIY set design and hodgepodge casting to keep the sci-fi horror musical transgressive and titillating. Pinkleton, known for his 'No A-holes' policy, has crafted an environment where the repetition of live performance creates a unique, weird reality for the cast. Shears compares the experience to exploring the animatronics behind a theme park ride, finding joy in the grind of eight weekly shows.

Advertisement

Cast Changes and Audience Impact

The current lineup at Studio 54 includes Shears as the lead, following a series of notable actors in the role. Jake Shears brings a sly, bratty interpretation to the Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania, aiming to capture the magic that made the script and story touch so many people. The production's energy relies on the audience's imagination, filling in the blanks of its amoral narrative. This approach ensures that each performance feels fresh and engaging, maintaining the show's status as a cultural phenomenon decades after its debut.

Future Performances at Studio 54

The Rocky Horror Show continues to perform eight times a week at the Studio 54 venue in New York. Fans and critics alike are watching to see how Shears' interpretation evolves over the run of the show. His journey from a jealous spectator in London to the star of the Broadway revival highlights the enduring power of the musical. The production stands as a testament to the lasting appeal of Tim Curry's original creation, now carried forward by a new generation of performer.