Jake Quickenden Shares Sizzling Shirtless Selfie After Split From Sophie Church

Newly-single Jake Quickenden took to Instagram with a sizzling shirtless selfie on Saturday, after reportedly splitting from his wife Sophie Church. He also appeared to reference the split with a profound message about 'having hope in dark times'.

Newly-single Jake Quickenden took to Instagram with a sizzling shirtless selfie on Saturday, after reportedly splitting from his wife Sophie Church . It was reported on Wednesday that the X Factor star has split from the influencer, with whom he shares sons Leo, five, and Kit, 15 months, after four years of marriage.

Taking to his Instagram Stories the hunk, 37, showcased his incredibly muscular and tattooed physique while working out amid the Bank Holiday heatwave. With sweat running down his pecs and abs he gazed into the camera, while captioning the post: 'Needed that today! Now off to work! Can't wait for the three hour drive in 26 degrees'.

He also appeared to reference the split with a profound message about 'having hope in dark times'. It read: 'Hope. The quiet belief that something good can rise from what is difficult, a small flame that keeps burning even when the world feels dark'. Newly-single Jake Quickenden took to Instagram with a sizzling shirtless selfie on Saturday, after reportedly splitting from his wife Sophie Church.

He also appeared to reference the split with a profound message about about 'having hope in dark times'. Breaking his social media silence on Friday, Jake also appeared to reference the split after sharing a gallery of snaps with his sons, writing: 'My boys…. My world!!

' He went on to respond to a follower in the comments after they shared their support in the wake of his marital split. They wrote: 'Whatever is happening the kids have the best parents ever…dad and mum who love them so much!

'I hope things work out for the best! Positively your way!

' Jake then responded: 'Appreciate that, they are all that matter. ' Jake and Sophie are said to be 'incredibly amicable', and remain focused on co-parenting their children, Leo and Kit. Quickenden is also a stepfather to Church's older son, Freddie, from a previous relationship. A source told The Sun: 'There is still a huge amount of love and respect between them.

Their main priority has always been, and continues to be, their children, and they are fully committed to being the best parents possible. Over time, they started to grow apart and Jake and Sophie have had some long and honest conversations about this.

' The insider added: 'While they might not be together any more, they are still on great terms and are looking to the future, co-parenting together. Maintaining a happy and supportive family unit together is their focus now





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