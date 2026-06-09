Jake Quickenden shares his emotions after attending his friend's wedding

Jake Quickenden, a reality star, recently split from his wife Sophie Church after almost four years of marriage. He attended his friend's wedding and shared his emotions about love and marriage.

Jake Quickenden put on a brave face as he enjoyed his friend's wedding over the weekend after recently splitting from his wife Sophie Church . The reality star, 37, who shares sons Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit with Sophie, confirmed last month that the couple had gone their separate ways a 'few months' ago, after almost four years of marriage.

And now Jake has admitted it was 'emotional listening about love and marriage' as he attended the nuptials of his pals. Sharing a collection of smiling snaps he penned: 'These are the only pics I have from a wonderful wedding this weekend, I enjoyed not being on my phone and being present.

'Met so many cool people, literally everyone at the wedding were great and fun and welcoming. I missed the kids but as a parent it’s nice to let your hair (transplant) down.

' He then confessed: 'It was beautiful, emotional at moments especially at the minute listening about love and marriage, but it’s all a process we are navigating. Jake Quickenden put on a brave face as he enjoyed his friend's wedding at the weekend as he confessed it is 'emotional listening about love and marriage' after split from wife Sophie Sharing a collection of smiling snaps he penned: 'These are the only pics I have on from a wonderful wedding this weekend, I enjoyed not being on my phone and being present' 'Back to it now, back in the gym, eating healthy, no more booze and a lot of happiness and laughter hopefully.

' It comes after Jake revealed he feels like he and Sophie 'grew apart' and their marriage became 'hard to function'. Sharing a snap earlier this month of himself with Sophie and their children, including Sophie's son Freddie, 12, from a previous relationship, he said: 'Thought maybe I should tell you what's going on right now.

'Me and Sophie have unfortunately separated. It's been a few months now, tried to keep it private for us to come to terms with it and navigate it properly, while it also involves our beautiful children.

'But sometimes things are taken out of our hands, I guess it's kinda hypocritical from my side, sharing my life on social media but then wanting privacy in a super hard moment. But we did just want to deal with it together. (sic)' He continued: 'Firstly Sophie is an amazing person and mother and we shared some very special moments together that I will always cherish.

'We have beautiful children together and they will always come first. I have respect and love for her and I want her to succeed in everything she does. I will always have her back.

'Unfortunately as a couple we just grew apart and it became hard to function together. I hope we both find our happiness, I know we both deserve that.

He then confessed: 'It was beautiful, emotional at moments especially at the minute listening about love and marriage, but it’s all a process we are navigating' Jake was seen mingling with his friends as he let his hair down after a difficult few months 'Many times in breakups people expect a huge reason, this isn't like that it's two people growing apart and realising that happiness rests its head somewhere else. (sic)' Jake and 33-year-old influencer Sophie's focus now is co-parenting.

He concluded: 'For now I'm going to be concentrating on the boys, co-parenting in a healthy loving way which I know we will 100 per cent be able to do because we are already doing that.

'When the dust settles we will be popping round to each others for a brew to chat about the kids and like I said I want nothing but the best for Sophie. 'Been a tough few months please be kind to both parties and also didn't even wanna do a cringe post like this but for certain reasons had to. (sic)





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Jake Quickenden Sophie Church Split Attended Wedding Emotions Love And Marriage Co-Parenting Focus Healthy Loving Way Best For Sophie

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